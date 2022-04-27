Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 NFL Draft Primer

The NFL Draft is a bit over 24 hours away, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will start it with the first pick. They’ve made things not only interesting for their fans, but fans of the NFL in general as it isn’t clear what they will do with the No. 1 pick.

In addition to not knowing who will go first overall, there are other elements to this draft that make it different than the ones of the past. The quarterbacks group isn’t as strong as it was last season, which makes guessing who will be a first-round pick from the group hard to gauge. That has also made the Jags’ No. 1 pick a hard one to give away.

Regardless of how crazy things could get Thursday, though. We’ve done our best to keep our readers at home prepared for the annual event. That said, we’ve collected all of the important information surrounding the draft for our 2022 NFL Draft primer.

From the players who are being debated for the No. 1 pick, to the ones the Jags have met with, to the latest rumors coming from the Jags facility, all of that and more is covered in this year’s primer.

How to watch, stream, watch 2022 NFL Draft

Just as it has been in the past, the draft will be streamed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network, and ABC. For those who live in the Jacksonville area, it also can be heard on the radio via ESPN 690 AM. Here is all the info needed to watch, listen, and stream.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 draft picks and trade value board

The Jags and Kansas City Chiefs will be tied for the most draft picks heading into Thursday (12). The Jags have a pick in every round but have the most selections in the sixth round (four).

The Jags were able to add additional picks thanks to trading C.J. Henderson to Carolina (No. 70), Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota (No. 157), Sidney Jones IV to Seattle (No. 188), Gardner Minshew II to Philadelphia (No. 197), Joe Schobert to Pittsburgh (No. 198), and Josh Oliver to Baltimore (No. 339).

All of the Jags’ selections are as follows:

Round Pick Overall 1 1 1 2 1 33 3 1 65 3 (From Panthers) 6 70 4 1 106 5 (From Vikings) 14 157 6 1 180 6 (From Seahawks) 9 188 6 (From Eagles) 18 197 6 (From Steelers) 19 198 7 1 222 7 (From Ravens) 14 235

Click here to find the trade value of each Jags pick in this week’s draft.

Info on who the Jags could select with the No. 1 pick

Last week Baalke said the Jags were down to four choices with the No. 1 pick. It’s a good chance those four players are Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker, Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu, and Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal.

Our own Daniel Griffis has looked at three of the aforementioned prospects.

Links to rumors and notable news surrounding the Jags’ top selections

Other prospects the Jags have show interest in

Of course, Round 1 isn’t the only pick the team has to knock out of the park after a disastrous 2021 season under Urban Meyer. They will need to get key contributors outside of it — if not starters.

By our count, the Jags have met with at least 20 prospects in some way, shape, or form (including the four under consideration to go first overall). Among those players are Alabama receiver John Metchie, Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma, and Georgia linebacker Quay Walker, to name a few.

The full list of visits can be seen here.

