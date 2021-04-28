Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 NFL Draft Primer

We are almost 24 hours away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, which means Jacksonville Jaguars fans can soon call Trevor Lawrence their quarterback. However, even aside from his selection, there is a lot to be excited about as the Jags have a buzz surrounding them with a lot of changes occurring to the organization.

As is the case with most teams, the draft is the way to build a team, and the Jags certainly seem to be aware of that. With new coach Urban Meyer wanting to win immediately, the Jags will need a great draft aside from acquiring Lawrence, which has built up a lot of anticipation within the fan base.

All that said, we grouped all the important information that we’ve posted concerning the draft and offseason below. From the date and time of the draft, to information on the front office and Lawrence, and more, here is everything you need to know heading into Thursday:

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft

As always the draft will be streamed on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC. For those who live in the Jacksonville area, it also can be heard on the radio via ESPN 690 AM. Here is all the info needed to watch, listen, and stream.

Feb 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke speaks to the media during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars draft 2021 picks and trade value board

The Jaguars will enter the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 picks, tied for second-most in the NFL. They acquired extra picks by trading Yannick Ngakoue, Jalen Ramsey, and Ronnie Harrison. They also swapped picks with the Tennessee Titans when they traded Jacksonville linebacker, Kamalei Correa.

Round Pick Overall 1 1 1 1 (From L.A. Rams) 25 25 2 1 33 2 (From Vikings) 13 45 3 1 65 4 1 106 4 (from L.A. Rams) 25 130 5 1 145 5 (From Browns) 26 171 6 (From Titans) 21 249

Click here to find the trade value of each Jags pick in this week’s draft.

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after a victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Info on presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence

The Jags have long been expected to take Trevor Lawrence first overall and will have the national spotlight on them as a result.

Here is all the important information we’ve posted on him leading into this point.

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) catches a pass for a 67-yard touchdown near Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford (20) during the first quarter of the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Other prospects who the Jags could be interested in

The Jags’ selection of Lawrence will be the easy part because he’s the best player in the draft. However, they are going to need to knock the rest of the draft out of the park. Here are some posts we made to familiarize our readers with prospects they could be interested in after pick No. 1.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer rewatches a play during the game at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State defeated Michigan, 56-27.

113019 Osu Amb 5 2

The latest from the front office

Jags owner Shad Khan overhauled their front office with the firings of former general manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone. The two were replaced by Trent Baalke and Urban Meyer, respectively, in January.

Here are some of their most important moments heading into the draft: