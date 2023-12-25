Jacksonville Jaguar, Andre Cisco, delivers $3,000 worth of gifts for Family Promise shelter

Andre Cisco, a safety and number 5 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, made Christmas merry for the three families in the shelter of Family Promise of Jacksonville. Accompanied by his girlfriend, Shadad Barakat, he delivered $3,000 worth of gifts for all family members, children, teens and parents.

“Mr. Cisco brought Christmas joy to our children and hope to their parents,” said Mark Landschoot, executive director, “Our families received gifts what they would not have been able to receive otherwise. His generosity and willingness to spend time with the families today made today one for the record books.”

Family Promise of Jacksonville is a nonprofit organization with the goal of helping families experiencing homelessness to return to stability. It collaborates with 15 local congregations, multiple social service organizations and 600 volunteers. The families served have an 80 percent success rate. Family Promise provides intensive case management focusing on affordable housing, gainful employment, financial awareness, medical needs and childcare and education. It offers two programs focusing on diversion, and shelter. It is one of the more than 200 affiliates in 43 states.

