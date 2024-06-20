Jacksonville Indians taking advantage of summer workouts

The Jacksonville High School football team have had a full plate in front of them the past three weeks during summer workouts, prior to the opening of fall training camp on the first Monday in August.

For starters, the Tribe will be rolling out an entirely new offense this season. There are at least a handful of new assistant coaches that are already in town and are working with the team daily in strength and conditioning sessions, as well as the period of football specific – non-contact - drills that are permitted by the University Interscholastic League.

Hence, players are getting to know their respective position coaches, and the coaches are evaluating their players, with the ultimate goal of everyone being on the same page when opening night rolls around on August 30 when Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Center.

Tuesday morning around 50 Indians were taking part in the summer workouts at Cook Field, where a great deal of teaching was taking place.

Skilled players from the offensive side were working on route running while the defensive players were striving to be in the right place at the right time in order to prevent a catch.

Lineman had specific drills designed for them and were like sponges, soaking up important bits of football wisdom shared with them by members of the coaching staff.

Jacksonville spent the first week of summer workouts focusing on defense, the second on offense and this week time has been spent on both.