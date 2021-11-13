Jacksonville at Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Jacksonville at Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jacksonville (2-6), Indianapolis (4-5)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

Seriously, is Jacksonville … good?

It came up with a special defensive effort – for the love of humanity, enough of the Josh Allen on Josh Allen stuff – in the shocking win over Buffalo, but it’s more than that. It’s won two of its last three games, plays tough against the Bengals a few weeks ago, and they’re not all that terrible as long as they’re just functional on offense.

Indianapolis can give the ball away. Jacksonville beat Buffalo on three takeaways – yes, Josh Allen – and Indy turned it over five times in two games before the win over the Jets. However …

Why Indianapolis Will Win

That was a total aberration.

Jacksonville’s defense has had its moments, but it came up with two takeaways before last week’s win.

Indianapolis is better in the turnover game, forcing two or more in every game but two, and coming up with at least one in every game.

Jonathan Taylor has busted out, Carson Wentz is fine when he’s not making mind-numbing misfire throws, and that defense is a whole lot better than it showed against the Jets when the team was just trying to get the game over with.

What’s Going To Happen

That Buffalo win was cute and all, but Jacksonville isn’t scoring. It has just 16 points in the last two games, and it’s not going to breakout this week.

The Jaguar defense will keep Taylor in check, but Wentz will have a massive day – even with a forced interception in there.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 16

Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating:

