Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates: Wednesday night hockey preview

Who: Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The skinny: The Icemen return home in a bid to snap last week's losing skid, which dropped them into a tie for third in the ECHL South Division. ... The team has been busy in transactions: Former NHL goaltender Michael Houser, who went 4-2-0 with the Buffalo Sabres in 2021-22, is coming to Jacksonville on assignment from the Rochester Americans, while Jacksonville captain Christopher Brown and defenseman Chris Jandric were both recalled Monday by Rochester. ... Forward Dominick Mersch has a two-game goal-scoring streak for the Icemen. ... Vincent Marleau and Robbie Fromm-Delorme are the only two Ghost Pirates with more than three points through six games.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Savannah Ghost Pirates at Jacksonville Icemen: Nov. 8 ECHL preview