Jacksonville’s highest graded players in Week 12, per Pro Football Focus

Jacksonville is back in the loss column for the third-straight game after falling short in its comeback bid against the Atlanta Falcons. The Jaguars trailed 21-3 at one point, but 11 unanswered points cut that deficit to just seven. However, the Jags couldn’t get it done on their final drive, turning it over on downs to fall to 2-9 on the season.

It was another frustrating game, and injuries continue to prove costly for this team on both sides of the ball. But with that being said, a few players had very good games against Atlanta, with one in particular grading very highly according to Pro Football Focus.

Here were Jacksonville’s top five players in the loss to the Falcons, according to Pro Football Focus.

CB Tyson Campbell (90.5)

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that Campbell was the worst-graded defensive back in the NFL in pass coverage. But he’s been playing much better recently, and his best game as a pro came on Sunday with top corner Shaquill Griffin out with a concussion.

Campbell had three pass breakups and an interception, and he had an elite 90.9 coverage grade. He had a bit of a learning curve in the league, but his selection is starting to look like a very good pick.

DE Adam Gotsis (83.6)

Gotsis hasn’t had the flashiest season, but he’s been a very important part of the defensive line rotation this season. He was particularly strong against the run on Sunday, grading at 79.8 in that regard. He only had three tackles against the Falcons (one for loss), but he continues to be a solid — and perhaps underrated — member of this defensive front.

TE Chris Manhertz (79.1)

Manhertz is best known for his blocking abilities, but his grade in the passing game is doing a lot of the heavy lifting for him this week. He graded 71.9 in run blocking this week but was even better as a receiver, earning a 72.0 grade despite making only one catch for 11 yards. Manhertz saw a more prominent role in the passing game this week with the injury to Dan Arnold, as he was targeted twice.

C Brandon Linder (74.5)

Sunday was Linder’s first game back in the lineup since he suffered an injury against the Titans on Oct. 11 that landed him on the injured reserve. He returned to form in this one, earning a fantastic pass-blocking grade of 84.1. He was less impressive in run blocking, but still very solid with a 70.2 grade. Linder is arguably the best offensive lineman on the roster, and his return was welcome for an offense that has struggled a lot in recent weeks.

WR Marvin Jones Jr. (72.3)

Jones wasn’t the team’s leading receiver on Sunday (that honor goes to Laquon Treadwell), but he was very solid, totaling four catches for 43 yards. One of those catches was a beautiful one-handed snag while covered, which helped earn him a 74.1 grade in the passing game. The team needs more help at receiver, but Jones is still a solid No. 2 receiver. The only problem is, right now he’s being asked to be the No. 1.

