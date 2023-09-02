Jacksonville high school football roundup: Fleming Island, Englewood, Riverside win

Following Hurricane Idalia, the high school football season rolls into Week 2 for Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. Games to watch include Trinity Christian at Plantation American Heritage, with the Conquerors traveling to South Florida in a battle of Sunshine State gridiron giants with multiple future Division I college football players; Riverside at Parker, a contest of Gateway opponents noted for strong defenses during the past few seasons; Ponte Vedra at Florida High, matching the Sharks against the Class 2S runners-up from 2022; and Sandalwood at White, two Gateway Conference schools that opened at the same time in the 1971-72 season.

Nease quarterback Nate Harry (15) drops back to pass during a high school football game on September 1, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

FLEMING ISLAND 41, NFEI 6

Cibastian Broughton rushed for a 70-yard first-half score and threw touchdowns to Trace Burney and Demhir Jackson, leading Fleming Island past host North Florida Educational (1-1). … Tyler Beverly struck first with a rushing TD. … Sebastian Cruz added a pick-six for the Golden Eagles (2-0).

RIVERSIDE 33, PARKER 0

Riverside's Tae'Shaun Gelsey scored twice Friday.

Tae'shaun Gelsey's two touchdown catches highlighted a dominant win for Riverside (2-0) at Parker (0-2).

ENGLEWOOD 7, MENENDEZ 0

Tayshaun Solomon carried the Rams (2-0) into an early lead with a 17-yard touchdown and the defense did the rest at Menendez (1-1).

