Jacksonville High School celebrates five student-athletes at Thursday’s signing day

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Five Jacksonville High School student-athletes signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level Thursday.

LaNajah Ticey put the pen to paper as she signed to continue her track & field career at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Jacksonville boys’ soccer standouts Davy Smith and Bryan Torres are both headed to play at Jacksonville College.

Two of the top performers for the Maidens girls soccer squad also signed to play in college.

Mya Morales is headed to Angelina College in Lufkin while teammate Landry Harmel will take her talents to East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

