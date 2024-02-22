How this Jacksonville grad became the leading receiver in the NCAA at Illinois College

Collin Brunstein’s dad, Kevin, believed he would make a good receiver.

He nailed it on the head.

Brunstein tore up the record books this past fall at NCAA Division III Illinois College.

The 2020 Jacksonville graduate hauled in 91 catches for 2,200 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead all of NCAA as well as set Midwest Conference and school single-season records in each category.

“He saw that I was fast and could catch the ball,” Brunstein said. “That’s what you need.”

Winning formula

Brunstein certainly remembers his first career TD catch at IC.

He went deep and lapped up a 79-yard TD pass from Andrew Gaul as a freshman at England Stadium. But it was the only game that IC participated in that 2021 spring season — if it could be called that — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois College's Collin Brunstein carries the ball during the NCAA Division III playoffs against Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa on Nov. 18, 2023. Photo submitted by Illinois College

Brunstein accrued 54 receptions for 1,217 yards and 17 TDs over the next two seasons before finding an entirely new gear. Then-offensive coordinator Mark Murdoch tapped into Brunstein’s deep threat potential that junior year to help set the stage for next season.

But Brunstein inherited a new offense for his senior year, most notably brothers and Auburn High School grads Destin and Drew Chance.

Destin returned to the team as the quarterback after appearing in eight games in the 2021 fall season. Drew, who was a quarterback himself at IC, linked up with his younger brother as the offensive coordinator.

“Drew, he acts as a father on the field for Destin,” Brunstein said, “but Destin listens to him surprisingly. He learns from him.”

Drew implemented a no-huddle offense and the Blueboys (9-2) set Midwest Conference records with 558.8 yards and 47.5 points per game en route to their second playoff appearance in school history and first since 2011.

Destin was named a Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist with 4,036 passing yards and 48 TDs. Chatham Glenwood graduate Luke Lehnen won the prestigious award while making his third national title game appearance at North Central College.

Brunstein garnered first and second team all-American honors himself from the American Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press.

Collin Brunstein

Brunstein said he was just able to trust what Drew called and what Destin threw.

“I’m a humble person and I don’t like to brag,” Brunstein said. “Destin knows where to put the ball and I immediately go get it.”

Local connection

Brunstein described it as his first true breakout season.

His opportunities as a receiver were limited in high school. The Crimsons heavily relied on the run game at the time.

The Central State Eight Conference was also stacked.

In 2019, Lehnen led Glenwood to the Class 6A semifinals. Clay Bruno and Hank Beatty additionally teamed up to win Rochester’s eighth state title but first in 5A after knocking off Sacred Heart-Griffin in the semifinals. Springfield High flourished with Rashad Rochelle, too.

Brunstein still caught 27 passes for 568 yards and six TDs as a senior at JHS.

“I think the tougher teams really helped me as a receiver and shaped my abilities into college,” Brunstein said.

Brunstein said he will return for a fifth season at IC. This time, the Blueboys will retain most of their personnel, including the Chance brothers.

Brunstein, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, wants to bulk up 10 more pounds this offseason and his goal after college is to be able play at the professional level.

“I’ve been doing some research, there’s very few DIII players that make it to the NFL, but that’s not stopping anybody,” Brunstein said.

He certainly believes there’s more to prove next season.

“I think it’s awesome for the community, just knowing everybody who’s watching me and congratulating me on a good season,” Brunstein said.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Collin Brunstein still has more to prove at Illinois College