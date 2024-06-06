Jacksonville City Council hopes to limit Jaguars' international home games

The Jaguars typically play one regular-season home game per year in London. As the Jacksonville City Council explores a proposed stadium renovation deal, the group hopes to limit the overseas home games to that.

Via the Florida Times-Union, several council members have taken issue with the possibility of the Jaguars playing two international home games every four years, under the current 17-game season. Per the proposed deal, the Jaguars could play two international home games every other year if/when (when) the regular season expands to 18 games.

The Jaguars point out that the current lease has no limit on the number of home games that the Jaguars can play elsewhere, which taken to its extreme (if accurate) amounts to a license to relocate.

If the council can't carve out that part of the deal reached between the team and Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan, the options are simple: (1) approve the agreement in its entirety; or (2) reject it.

The Jaguars currently play two games per year in London — one as the home team and one as the road team.