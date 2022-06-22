Jacksonville approves 2 building permits for Jags’ training facility worth $24.4 million

Jacksonville and the Jaguars have continued to make steady progress on the construction of Miller Electric Center, which will be the headquarters and facility of the Jaguars. They started this week by taking another step on Monday when the city approved two building permits for the project, according to Jacksonville Daily Record.

The most expensive permit of the two is for $19.4 million, which will cover the indoor practice field part of the project. The other one is for $5 million worth of work above the concrete slab foundation. Both permits are good for a combined total of $24.4 million.

Haskell, which is headquartered in Jacksonville, is the company the team contracted to perform the work.

This news comes after the city had previously approved permits back in February for foundation and demolition work. That cost on that was $24.55 million.

Both the Jags and city have had little issues with collaborating on this project, which is the start of the Jags’ “Stadium of the Future” project, which was made to get an early start on a renovation plan for TIAA Bank Field. Just under a week ago, the team announced that Miller electric of Jacksonville would be the naming rights partner for the facility and that both sides had agreed on a 10-year partnership.

The plans to build the Jags a facility separate from the stadium came together last September. Both the city and Jags organization agreed to construct the facility, with both sides putting $60 million into the cause.

The facility will include offices, a locker room, a weight training room, three fields (one of which is an indoor field), and medical facilities for the team. It will also have some features for the fans, like a team store, concession stands, and roughly 2,300 bleacher seats.

Once the facility is complete, the Jags’ staff will be able to move out of TIAA Bank Field, and renovations on the building can begin. With the Buffalo Bills set to get a new stadium, the Jags became the lone team to not have major renovations done or a new stadium, so the time is coming for them to have the issue addressed.

