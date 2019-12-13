Jackson's Record-Setting Performance

Many have called Ravens QB Lamar Jackson the most enjoyable player to watch this season, so a Thursday night tilt with the national stage to himself was an ideal way to kick off Week Fifteen. Jackson did not disappoint. Jackson entered the game needing only 23 yards to break Michael Vick’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. He did that on Baltimore’s opening drive, a possession that resulted in a touchdown from RB Mark Ingram.

With the record in hand and holding an early lead against the Jets, Jackson began to focus on his passing game. On the next drive, he found rookie WR Miles Boykin for a five-yard score. The Jets had an answer as QB Sam Darnold targeted WR Jamison Crowder four times on the following drive for a total of 57 yards and a touchdown to cut the Baltimore lead to six points. The Ravens hit back though, thanks in large part to a 43-yard pass interference penalty that set up a Jackson to TE Mark Andrews one-yard score. The Ravens led 21-7 at the half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Ravens put up points in bunches after the break as Jackson led scoring drives resulting in a 24-yard touchdown for WR Marquise Brown, who made an excellent catch in the back of the end zone, and then a 33-yard score from WR Seth Roberts. Baltimore was trouncing the visiting Jets 35-7 entering the final quarter.

After the Jets scored on a blocked punt, Jackson put together one final drive, hitting Ingram for a ten-yard score, his second of the game. The Jets added another touchdown to Crowder to reach the game’s final score of 42-21.

Story continues

Not only did Jackson break Vick’s rushing record, but he also set the league record for passing touchdowns by a quarterback age 22 and under. His 33 touchdown passes blew by the previous mark of 28 held by QB Jameis Winston. The 212 passing yards, five touchdowns and 86 rushing yards also gave Jackson a new career-best fantasy performance, finishing with over 37 fantasy points.

Ingram totaled 86 yards and the two scores while Roberts led the Ravens with a 3/66/1 line. Andrews was iffy to play in this game but finished with four receptions, 52 yards and a touchdown, while Brown sported a 4/45/1 box score.

It was a forgettable game for the Jets, who moved the ball against the Ravens as well as anyone has all year. Darnold is just the second quarterback all season to pass for multiple touchdowns. He finished with 218 yards while RB Le’Veon Bell totaled 88 scoreless yards. Crowder led the Jets with 90 yards and two scores while WR Robby Anderson added 66 yards on four catches.

Practice Report:

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark (ankle) missed another practice Thursday and is in danger of missing Sunday’s game…Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston (thumb) is still struggling to grip a football, though he is still expected to be on the field in Week Fifteen…Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is still in the concussion protocol and got in a limited practice…Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) was limited in practice but has a chance to return to the field this week…Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones (ankle) was limited in practice and veteran QB Eli Manning is expected to draw another start this week…Giants TE Evan Engram (foot) was limited in practice…Patriots WR Julian Edelman has basically been the entire offense for New England recently and he was limited in practice with knee and shoulder injuries. Edelman is expected to be active for this weekend’s game…Vikings WR Adam Thielen was again limited in practice but appears to be set to return to the team. This is a situation to monitor leading up to the game…Eagles WR Nelson Agholor (knee) missed practice, making him a longshot to play this week…Texans WR Will Fuller (hamstring) was a surprise inactive last week but practiced on Thursday…Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was limited in practice. The team continues to send mixed signals about Jacobs’ status heading into the weekend. This will likely be a game-time decision…Panthers veteran TE Greg Olsen (concussion) was limited at practice. If he misses another game, TE Ian Thomas would again be a solid option…Bengals WR John Ross (foot) got in a full practice and will play against the Patriots this weekend…Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) was downgraded to limited status at practice, causing concern Juju may have suffered a setback to the injury that has cost him multiple games…Steelers TE Vance McDonald (concussion) returned to a limited practice…Dolphins WR Allen Hurns (knee/ankle) got in a full practice but his teammate WR Albert Wilson (concussion) was still limited…Lions RB Bo Scarbrough missed practice and is looking unlikely to play against the Buccaneers this weekend. That would leave RBs Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic to handle backfield duties…Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (knee) was limited in practice…Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (ankle) was limited in practice but is expected to play…Browns WR Jarvis Landry (hip) remained limited at practice but should be good to go against the Cardinals…Browns TE David Njoku (knee) got in a full practice and is set for his juicy matchup against the Arizona defense…Patriots rookie WR N’Keal Harry (hip) got in a full practice and is ready to face the Bengals this week…Patriots QB Tom Brady (elbow) practiced in full…Saints TE Jared Cook (concussion) was limited in practice…Packers WR Davante Adams (toe) was downgraded to a limited practice session but there is no concern about his Week Fifteen status…

Injury Update:

The Eagles made things official, placing veteran WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) on the injured reserve list. Later, Jeffery was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury, which is close to a worst-case scenario given the injury. Jeffery will need surgery and his training camp status could be in doubt. The Eagles receiver depth chart has been a weakness all season due to injuries. Amazingly, the Eagles are still in the hunt for a division crown and a playoff spot…Titans RB Derrick Henry said he’ll “be ready to go” when asked about playing this Sunday. Henry has been dealing with a hamstring injury…Seahawks HC Pete Carroll, discussing last week’s ACL injury for RB Rashaad Penny, hinted the injury could impact the beginning of the 2020 season. Given the unfortunate timing of the injury, this is not a surprise…Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was able to take snaps under center at practice despite his hand injury. Despite the nagging injury, Mahomes is expected to suit up against Denver in Week Fifteen…The Jets placed TE Ryan Griffin (ankle) on the injured reserve list. Along with last night’s contest, he’ll miss the final two games of the season…The 49ers placed TE Garrett Celek (back) on the injured reserve list…

Quick Hits:

Facing multiple injuries at the receiver position, the Eagles promoted WR Robert Davis from the practice squad. Davis could play immediately, pending the health of WRs Nelson Agholor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside…49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised RB Raheem Mostert, saying the back had earned his lead role in the backfield. We should expect that to continue against the Falcons this weekend…For those of you with Week Seventeen title games (and I hope that’s not many), NFL.com reported that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is expected to sit out the regular-season finale if Baltimore has already locked up a playoff seed…