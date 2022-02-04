Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

  • Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    1/8

    Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    2/8

    Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    3/8

    Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, attempts a last second shot as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, center, and guard Terance Mann defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    4/8

    Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, attempts a last second shot as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, center, and guard Terance Mann defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, top, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    5/8

    Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

    Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, top, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, catches a pass as Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    6/8

    Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, catches a pass as Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk, left, and guard Avery Bradley defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    7/8

    Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk, left, and guard Avery Bradley defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, second from left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey, left, center Isaiah Hartenstein, second from right, and guard Eric Bledsoe defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    8/8

    Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, second from left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey, left, center Isaiah Hartenstein, second from right, and guard Eric Bledsoe defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, attempts a last second shot as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, center, and guard Terance Mann defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, top, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, catches a pass as Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk, left, and guard Avery Bradley defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, second from left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey, left, center Isaiah Hartenstein, second from right, and guard Eric Bledsoe defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Clippers
    Los Angeles Clippers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Reggie Jackson
    Reggie Jackson
    American professional baseball player, outfielder, coach
  • Anthony Davis
    Anthony Davis
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LOS ANGELES (AP) Reggie Jackson isn't fazed by Los Angeles Clippers games coming down to the wire, especially against their arena co-tenants.

''We just want to give the fans their money's worth,'' he said.

Jackson scored 25 points, including a driving layup with four seconds remaining, and the Clippers held on for a 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

There were four lead changes in the final 30 seconds, including Jackson's winning basket. Anthony Davis, who led the Lakers with 30 points and 17 rebounds, had a chance to win it but missed a running floater as time expired.

Davis was visibly frustrated afterward and said he watched the shot seven times before going to the interview room.

''The ball touched every part of the rim. You can't ask for a better look,'' said Davis, who had at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in back-to-back games for the seventh time in his career. ''The ball was in, then out. Tough, tough play.''

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 29 points, while Serge Ibaka added 20 points and nine rebounds. Morris made six 3-pointers, including one from the left corner that gave the Clippers a 109-108 advantage with 18 seconds remaining. The Lakers regained the lead on Davis' dunk before Jackson's decisive layup.

Jackson - who had 10 points in the final 12 minutes - took the inbounds pass and skipped to the midcourt line. Then he drove down the left side and got past Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook.

''We're confident in ourselves, how we play and our approach to the game. We never really got rattled,'' Jackson said.

The Clippers have three victories since Jan. 11 when trailing by at least 24 points. But on Thursday they held a 17-point lead with four minutes left in the third quarter before the Lakers started to chip away.

''I thought it was a good chess match back and forth. Coach (Frank) Vogel did a good job trying to keep me off balance,'' Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

Malik Monk scored 21 points for the Lakers, and Westbrook had 17. Monk's 3-pointer gave the Lakers a 108-106 lead with 28.1 seconds to go.

The Clippers have won two of their last three to even their record at 27-27. The victory also gave them a 1 1/2-game lead over the Lakers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail Denver by 2 1/2 games for the sixth seed, which would avoid having to take part in the play-in tournament.

The Lakers (25-28), who have played only one game since Dec. 17 with Davis and LeBron James both in the lineup, have dropped four of their last five.

''It's a tough loss because they are ahead of us,'' Davis said. ''We have to keep plugging away. There are no moral victories and no one feels sorry for us. We have to find a way.''

The Clippers have won both meetings this season, and 30 of the last 37. They had a six-point advantage at halftime before outscoring the Lakers 24-13 over the first eight minutes of the third quarter to take an 84-67 lead on 10 points from Jackson and eight by Morris.

The Lakers trailed 94-78 in the final minute of the third quarter before rallying with 12 straight points, including six by Westbrook, to get back into the game.

The Clippers were able to push the lead back to 104-97 with 3:27 remaining before the Lakers scored eight straight points, including an 11-foot jumper by Westbrook, to take a 105-104 lead with 63 seconds left.

There were 11 lead changes and 10 ties in the first half before the Clippers closed the half on a 9-3 run to grab a 60-54 halftime advantage.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James missed his fifth straight game due to swelling in his left knee. ... Nine of Davis' 12 field goals were dunks.

Clippers: Ibaka has reached 4,500 career defensive rebounds. ... Ivica Zubac missed his second straight game due to a calf injury.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Clippers: Host the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony pulls hamstring vs. Clippers

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is out for the rest of the game against the Clippers.

  • Top plays from LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

    Top plays from LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 02/03/2022

  • S.Korea extends social distancing rules as Omicron cases spike

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea extended COVID-19 social distancing rules on Friday for an additional two weeks as Omicron variant infections soar, including a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and a six-person limit on private gatherings. The restrictions were due to end on Sunday but Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the extension was necessary to slow the spread of Omicron amid fears the Lunar New Year holiday, which ended on Wednesday, may have fuelled infections. "Slowing the pace of the Omicron's spread, which is heading to its peak day after day, is a priority in this difficult circumstance," he said at a televised government response meeting.

  • Klay Thompson roasts Kings over 2011 NBA Draft snub after Warriors' win

    Now we know why Klay Thompson loves playing against the Kings.

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard 'probably not going to come back' this season

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue says star forward Kawhi Leonard will probably not play for the team this season as he continues to recover from ACL surgery.

  • Los Angeles Officials Indicate When Covid Mask Mandates Might Be Dropped

    Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today outlined a framework for reducing Covid mitigation measures as the current Omicron surge falls. She warned however that, even after the surge, the threat level would still be considered “high” and numbers would need to come down further before restrictions are lifted. “This is not the […]

  • Game Recap: Hawks 124, Suns 115

    The Hawks defeated the Suns, 124-115, snapping Phoenixs 11-game winning streak. Trae Young led all scorers with 43 points (16-25 FG, 6-11 3pt FG) and five assists for the Hawks, while Devin Booker (32 points) and Chris Paul (18 points, 12 assists, zero turnovers) combined for 50 points for the Suns in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 25-26 on the season, while the Suns fall to 41-10.

  • Latest on MLB lockout: Players likely to reject league's federal mediation request

    MLB owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement on Dec. 1. Here is the latest...

  • Production begins on ESPN's Colin Kaepernick docuseries, with Spike Lee directing

    Colin Kaepernick is getting the docuseries treatment.

  • Game Recap: Clippers 111, Lakers 110

    Reggie Jackson finished a layup with 4.1 seconds remaining to lift the Clippers over the Lakers, 111-110. Jackson finished with 25 points (22 in the 2nd half), eight rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, while Marcus Morris Sr. added 29 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Anthony Davis led all scorers with 30 points and 17 rebounds for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in the losing effort. The Clippers improve to 27-27 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 25-28.

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Anthony Davis came out determined going into the fourth quarter that the Los Angeles Lakers weren't going to suffer a fourth straight loss. The All-Star forward scored 19 of his 30 points in the final 12 minutes and helped the Lakers rally for a 99-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run to regain the lead.

  • James Harden, Jason Terry, Terrell Brown Jr.? Washington guard is in rare company

    Pac-12 Networks Ashley Adamson and Matt Muehlebach put Washington men's basketball's Terrell Brown Jr.'s season in perspective on the Basketball Pregame Show. Brown Jr. currently leads the league in points and steals, the only other two players to do that are Pac-12 legends James Harden and Jason Terry.

  • Thursday's Fast Break

    In case you missed it, find out what happened on a 6 game night in the NBA with the Fast Break.

  • Marcus Morris Sr. with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 02/03/2022

  • Former Oklahoma target and five-star RB Camar Wheaton enters the transfer portal

    Former Oklahoma and five-star running back from the 2021 recruiting class Camar Wheaton entered the transfer portal on Monday.

  • NYC mayor defends dinner with disgraced ex-governor Cuomo

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams pushed back Thursday against the suggestion there was anything wrong with his dinner this week with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment last summer. “I was clear that Governor Cuomo should have stepped down when he did, and I don’t step away from that position,” Adams said on CNN's “New Day.” The New York Post reported that Adams and Cuomo shared a two-hour dinner Tuesday at a Manhattan restaurant, Osteria La Baia, where patrons greeted the former governor warmly before the two politicians retreated to a private room.

  • Celtics beat Hornets, overcome Ball's career-best 38 points

    BOSTON (AP) Josh Richardson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum hit two key free throws and finished with 19 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Charlotte Hornets 113-107 on Wednesday night, overcoming a career-best 38 points by LaMelo Ball. Marcus Smart scored 22 points and Jaylen Brown 15 as Boston won its third straight.

  • Giants call accusations in Brian Flores' lawsuit: 'Disturbing and simply false'

    Brian Flores believed the Giants hired Brian Daboll before Flores had his second interview with the team.

  • L.A. County unveils plans to drop some mask rules once COVID conditions improve

    Health officials said face coverings no longer will be required in certain outdoor settings once COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 26%, and indoor mask rules could be loosened after further gains.

  • Game Recap: Warriors 126, Kings 114

    The Warriors have now won eight consecutive games as they defeated the Kings, 126-114. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-9 3pt FG), five rebounds and seven assists, while Stephen Curry (20 points, seven assists) and Jonathan Kuminga (18 points, 7 rebounds) added a combined 38 points in the victory. Davion Mitchell recorded a career-high 26 points, along with eight assists for the Kings in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 40-13 on the season, while the Kings fall to 19-35.