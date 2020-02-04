Jackson's 16 pts lead NC A&T past South Carolina St, 78-63

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Ronald Jackson had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead five North Carolina A&T players in double figures as the Aggies beat South Carolina State 78-63 on Monday night.

NC A&T took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Saturday with a win over previously unbeaten Norfolk State.

Andre Jackson added 15 points for the Aggies. Kameron Langley chipped in 14, Devin Haygood scored 13 and Kwe Parker had 10. Langley also had six assists.

Rayshawn Neal had 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5), whose losing streak reached four games. Tariq Simmons added 12 points and seven rebounds. Damani Applewhite had seven rebounds.

NC A&T (12-12, 8-1) will seek its sixth straight victory on Saturday when the team travels to Bethune-Cookman. South Carolina State faces Delaware State at home next Monday.

