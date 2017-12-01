Jackson: Yes on Heisman finalist, uncertain on NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson believes he's done enough to be a finalist for this year's award.

The Louisville quarterback is less certain about his future beyond he next month or so. The junior is undecided whether he'll return to the Cardinals for a final season or head to the NFL. Jackson spoke after winning his second straight ACC player of the year honor at Bank of America Stadium, site of the league's championship Saturday night.

Jackson passed for 3,489 yards, ran for 1,443 yards and accounted for 42 touchdowns.

Jackson said Friday given the year he's had, he deserves to be in New York with a try for a second consecutive Heisman. He said he will speak with his family, friends and coaches before choosing whether to come back.