Jackson torches Greece Arcadia with 5 TDs in East win: Section V top performances Friday

Here are the top performers during the Section V football games on Friday, the start of the fifth block of games this season:

John Ahrens, Brighton: He caught four passes, three for touchdowns, and ended up with 75 receiving yards as the Bruins defeated Webster Thomas 42-16.

Matt Allen, Red Jacket: Intercepted a pass, had a quarterback sack, made eight tackles and rushed for 57 yards on nine carries during a 36-24 loss to Bolivar-Richburg.

Ashton Bezon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Senior linebacker made 14 tackles, four for losses and junior safety Gavin Armbrewster intercepted a pass during a 19-12 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood.

Parker Bonefede, York/Pavilion: Quarterback rushed for 61 yards with a touchdown on 10 carries and completed 8 of 16 passes for 88 yards as his team defeated Avon 28-19.

Ryan Brady, York/Pavilion: Leading tackler on his team with 12 during a 28-19 win over Avon. York/Pavilion teammate Brennan Royce made seven tackles.

Bronx Buchholz, Batavia: Completed 11 of 16 pass attempts — two for touchdowns — and finished with 139 passing yards as the Blue Devils defeated Vertus 37-16.

Cole Grazioplene, Batavia: Senior receiver/defensive back caught a touchdown pass, rushed for another touchdown and intercepted a pass during a 37-16 win over Vertus.

Anthony DeRosa, Webster Schroeder: The senior running back rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown, and caught three receptions for 43 yards and another score, during a 22-19 loss to Hilton.

Jon DiStasio, Spencerport: Crossed the goal line as a ballcarrier, also threw a touchdown pass, intercepted a pass and made six tackles during a 35-6 win for the Rangers over Wilson/Early College.

Jackson Fix, LeRoy: Recovered a fumble, as did teammates Cal Koukides and Luke Lathan during the team's 44-27 win over Attica-Alexander.

Cam Freeman, Irondequoit: Scored two rushing touchdowns while gaining 87 yards on 25 carries during a 21-20 loss to Victor.

Alex Garrow, Wayne: Returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown, was 4 for 8 passing for 103 yards with a touchdown and gained 103 yards with a touchdown on eight carries while Wayne defeated Rochester Prep 31-0.

Damari Green, East High/World of Inquiry: Rushed for 131 yards with a touchdown on nine carries and made six tackles during the team's 56-7 win over Greece Arcadia.

Serah Hall, Irondequoit: Team's top tackler with 14 during a 21-20 loss to Victor.

Micah Harshfield, Red Jacket: Scored two touchdowns while rushing for 166 yards and made six tackles during a 36-24 loss to Bolivar-Richburg.

Drew Hilfiker, Webster Schroeder: The senior quarterback completed 14 of 19 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns during a 22-19 loss to Hilton.

Gavin Horton, Webster Schroeder: The senior receiver had five catches for 81 yards and an 18-yard touchdown reception during a 22-19 loss to Hilton.

Zymier Jackson, East High/World of Inquiry: Threw three touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Greece Arcadia 56-7.

DeAndre Leonard, East High/World of Inquiry: Finished with 98 receiving yards with a touchdown after making two catches and made six tackles during a 56-7 win for the Eagles over Greece Arcadia.

Robery Lowry, Hilton: The senior running game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds left was his third score of a 22-19 win at Webster Schroeder. He rushed for 131 yards on 31 carries. Senior lineman Noah Wittmer registered a sack.

Justin Maier, Webster Schroeder: The senior defensive back caught an interception during a 22-19 loss to Hilton.

Amari Marianetti-Smith, Spencerport: Ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and made seven tackles to help the Rangers pull away from Wilson/Early College 35-6.

Tony Martinovich, Brighton: Bruins quarterback was 12 for 12 passing, including four throws for touchdowns, and finished with 233 passing yards during the team's 42-16 win over Webster Thomas. He also had 56 rushing yards with a 29-yard touchdown run on 11 carries.

Mason Nolan, Hilton: The senior linebacker had seven solo tackles during a 22-19 win at Webster Schroeder. His defensive unit also forced a safety.

Tony Piazza, LeRoy: Led the team's running game with 172 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, completed a 14-yard pass and made seven tackles on the Oaktan Knights defense during a 44-27 win over Attica/Alexander.

Bradyn Pike, Hilton: Made six tackles and caught a 40-yard reception in the fourth quarter of a 22-19 win at Webster Schroeder.

Jahyleen Quick, Spencerport: Scored two touchdowns while gaining 165 yards on 26 carries and made nine tackles, including one for a loss, as the Rangers defeated Wilson/Early College 35-6.

Brady Quill, Hilton: Caught an interception that ended a first half scoring threat during a 22-19 win at Webster Schroeder. He also collected five tackles.

Jameson Ricigliano, Victor: Rushed for 76 yards and made nine tackles, while Nick Leonard caught the go-ahead touchdown pass and made eight tackles during the team's 21-20 win in overtime over Irondequoit.

Adam Ruffalo, Victor: Versatile senior scored two rushing touchdowns, intercepted a pass and made 13 tackles, to help the Blue Devils hold off Irondequoit in overtime 21-20.

Bailey Schell, Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw: Gained 133 rushing yards on 14 carries, including a 42-yard touchdown, as L/P/W defeated Hornell 28-22.

Malachi Smith, Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen: Senior gained a team-high 187 yards with three touchdowns on 15 carries and returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, while Austin Pittman had 121 rushing yards, including the team's final touchdown, on 16 attempts, during the team's 48-44 win over Alleghany-Limestone in 8-man football.

Carl Szczech, York/Pavilion: Scored three rushing touchdowns while finishing with 103 yards on 22 carries during a 28-19 win over Avon.

Avery Watterson, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Junior rushed for 172 yards with two touchdowns on 24 carries during a 19-12 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood.

Ervin Wiggins, East High/World of Inquiry: Returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown, had a 49-yard touchdown reception and made 8 tackles, including a sack during the team's 56-7 win over Greece Arcadia.

Perrion Williams, East High/World of Inquiry: Matched the 10 tackles made by teammate Jeremiah Tucker as the Eagles defeated Greece Arcadia 56-7.

DaShaun Wright, Batavia: Recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during a 37-16 win for the Blue Devils over Vertus.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V Football: Top performances from Friday Sept. 29 2023