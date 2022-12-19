Jackson State's Travis Hunter, former No. 1 recruit, enters transfer portal; will he follow Deion Sanders to Colorado?

Travis Hunter is on the move.

Hunter was the No. 1 recruit in the nation in the class of 2022 and made major headlines when he backed off his longtime commitment to Florida State by signing to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State on national signing day.

Now with Sanders off to Colorado, Hunter has entered the transfer portal. Hunter’s name officially popped up in the portal on Sunday night, a day after Jackson State lost an overtime heartbreaker to NC Central in the Celebration Bowl, the HBCU national championship.

Hunter caught four passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying score as time in regulation expired. That catch sent the game to overtime, but JSU ended up falling 41-34.

Hunter played both ways for Jackson State and finished his freshman season with 20 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions as a defensive back and 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter, pictured at the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday, entered the transfer portal on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. )

After his lone season at JSU, Hunter immediately becomes arguably the most coveted player on the transfer market. Many assume he will follow Sanders to Colorado.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Hunter admitted that he very well could join Sanders in Boulder. However, he wants to gauge all of his options to determine the best fit.

“Yes, I have entered the transfer portal and I don’t know what I’m going to do next. I’m just trying to look for a new home. I want to take my time with this decision and weigh my options out. I don’t want to rush into nothing,” Hunter said. “Everybody wants me to follow Coach Prime. I want to follow Coach Prime, too, but I need to know if it’s a fit for me. If it’s a fit for me, I’ll go. If it’s not a fit for me, I’m not going.”

Colorado is the favorite here, but schools like Georgia and USC could also be options, according to Rivals analyst Woody Wommack. Hunter is from Suwanee, Georgia.

“I’m not saying I’m committing to Colorado right now or I’m never going to do it. I’m just letting you know it’s not in my plan as of right now to just go jump and be on the team,” Hunter said. “I’m weighing my options out. I don’t know what’s next. I’ve been thinking about this since coach announced he was leaving. After talking with my family, the best decision for me was to enter the transfer portal.”

Hunter is one of many Jackson State players to enter the transfer portal since Sanders announced Dec. 3 he was leaving for Colorado. Included in that group are Sanders’ sons Shadeur and Shilo. Shadeur was JSU’s starting quarterback for the past two seasons while Shilo was a starting safety.