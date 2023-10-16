Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South marching band invited to 2025 Tournament of Roses parade

Homecoming for the Jackson State Sonic Boom of the South band brought big news Saturday of an upcoming road trip.

At the conclusion of the band's performance at halftime of the game between the Tigers and Alabama State, it was announced that the Sonic Boom of the South has been invited to perform at the 136th Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, California.

The Rose Parade, as it is commonly referred, is nationally televised and features flower-covered floats and select marching bands and entertainers. The parade is part of the celebration leading up to the Rose Bowl football game. The 2025 Rose Bowl will host one of the quarterfinal games in the expanded College Football Playoffs.

The parade is actually older than the bowl game. The first Rose Parade was held in 1890; the bowl game began in 1902.

It is the latest honor for the 300-member band. In December 2022, Sonic Boom of the South director Dr. Roderick Little was named the HBCU Band Director of the Year by Best American Craftsman Musical Instruments.

Jackson State lost a tough, physical game against Alabama State 24-19. The game saw running back Irv Mulligan leave with an injury late in the third quarter. After the game the band performed for 30 minutes on the field for fans, friends and family.

