Jackson State's Robinson named FCS ADA president

(Stats Perform) - Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson has been named president of the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association for the 2020-21 membership year - the first African-American in the position.

Now in its 27th year, the FCS ADA's mission is to enhance college football's Division I subdivision.

"It's an honor to serve as the president of the FCS ADA for the upcoming year," Robinson said. "Our highest priorities remain giving voice to our membership while supporting both the incredible sport of football and the FCS brand. We are dedicated to building upon the outstanding work of the FCS ADA and ensuring our student-athletes have the first-class academic and athletics experiences they so deserve."

Robinson succeeds Montana athletic director Kent Haslam, who served for the 2019-20 year and will transition to immediate past president. Other officers for 2020-21: 1st vice president Nicki Moore of Colgate; 2nd vice president Tom Michael of Eastern Illinois; and 3rd vice president Milton Overton of Kennesaw State.

Also serving on the FCS ADA executive committee: Mark Orr, Sacramento State (Big Sky); Chris King, Robert Morris (Big South); Mark Benson, Albany (CAA Football); Vicky Chun, Yale (Ivy); Ed Scott, Morgan State (MEAC); David Herbster, South Dakota (Missouri Valley); Jeremy Gibson, Merrimack (Northeast); Kurt McGuffin, UT Martin (Ohio Valley); Jeff Altier, Stetson (Pioneer); Mark Wharton, Chattanooga (Southern); Ryan Ivey, Stephen F. Austin (Southland); and Derek Horne, Alcorn State (SWAC).