Jackson State WR Shane Hooks announces commitment to Auburn

The numbers keep rolling in for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers have landed its’ second wide receiver transfer of the week as Shane Hooks, Jackson State’s leading receiver from the 2022 season, announced Sunday that he would be transferring to Auburn. He joins the Tigers after being previously committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

After the departure of Deion Sanders to Colorado, there was a mass exodus of players from the Jackson State roster. Several Jackson State players such as quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter followed Sanders to Boulder. Hooks elected to go another direction, thus moving into the SEC.

Hooks previously played three seasons at Ohio before moving to Jackson State. As a Bobcat, Hooks reeled in 34 catches for 635 yards and six touchdowns. Hooks added 947 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons at Jackson State. As a senior in 2022, Hooks led the Tigers in receptions with 66 catches for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Outside of his playmaking abilities, Hooks brings much-needed height to Auburn’s receiving room. He stands 6-4 and weighs 205, which will mesh well with Nick Mardner (6-6), tyler fromm (6-5), Rivaldo Fairweather (6-4), and Camden brown (6-3).

Hooks is the second wide receiver to commit to Auburn over the last seven days. Auburn added former North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter last Tuesday.

Here’s a full report card of what Shane Hooks brings to the Plains.

Twitter announcement

Vitals

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205

Class: Senior

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

As a high school recruit

Justin Ford/Getty Images

High school class: 2018

High School rating: Three-star (247Sports)

High school state ranking: No. 310

High school position ranking: No. 310

Jackson State/Ohio stats

Chris Day/The Commerical Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

2018: (Ohio) 0 catches, 0 yards, 0 TD (appeared in five games)

2019: (Ohio) 26 catches, 515 yards, 5 TD

2020: (Ohio) 8 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD

2021: (Jackson State) 16 catches, 199 yards, 2 TD

2022: (Jackson State) 64 catches, 748 yards, 10 TD

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire