Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman enters transfer portal

Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Wideman said on his Instagram account, "I hate that there was things out of my control that ultimately shortened my time as a Tiger, but I will always have love and unlimited support for JSU ‼️"

Wideman then doubled down and wrote the fans of Jackson State a letter on his Instagram page: Dear JSU, I have loved and appreciated each moment with you all. Throughout my time here, I have had the privilege to work with some of the most talented and hardworking individuals I have ever met, and I will cherish those experiences and connections forever.

So, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to enter the transfer portal and decide what is best for my family as we move forward in life. I want to take this opportunity to thank you and the entire Jackson State community for providing me with such an amazing experience. I am grateful for the opportunities that Jackson State University has provided has provided me, and for the unwavering support I have received from the community, my colleagues, faculty and staff, I have no doubt that the knowledge and experience I have gained here will continue to serve me well throughout my future endeavor. It has been my honor and pleasure to be a duel sport Tiger. I am truly grateful to each and every one of you.

For first-year Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor, this is the 17th player to enter the transfer portal since the 2022 season ended. In the last week, Taylor has lost wide receivers Willie Gaines to Colorado and Shane Hooks to Ole Miss.

In 2022, Wideman played in six games and had three receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound redshirt junior wide receiver had a breakout year in 2021, when he was tied in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 12 TDs. That season, Wideman had 34 receptions for 540 yards. His best game of the 2021 season was against Bethune-Cookman when he grabbed nine receptions for 169 yards and four touchdowns.

Wideman helped lead JSU to consecutive SWAC titles and Cricket Celebration Bowls in 2021-2022.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football: Malachi Wideman enters transfer portal