Jackson State transfer WR Willie Gaines joining CU Buffs

New Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders gained another familiar target as Jackson State transfer wide receiver Willie Gaines announced his commitment to the Buffs on Tuesday evening.

Gaines was top-five on the Tigers last season in catches (27), receiving yards (446) and touchdowns (five). Plus, he led the team in average yards per catch at 16.52.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Florida native was also used frequently as a punt returner, hauling in 21 boots for 169 yards.

After entering the transfer portal on Saturday, Gaines received other offers from Liberty and Rhode Island, per his Twitter.

“Aye Coach Prime you forgot your ‘SRT’ keys,” Gaines tweeted on Tuesday. “No worries it’s coming by way of A louie bag from Cocoa Flawda. I’m a 100 Committed To The University of Colorado. Thank you lord I’m here, I never imagined this.”

Aye Coach 🅿️rime you forgot your “SRT” keys 🔑, No worries it’s coming by way of A louie 💼 from Cocoa Flawda💯❗️❗️

I’m a 💯 Committed To The University Of Colorado. 🦬 “ Thank you lord Im here, I never imagined this” 💯 #FTF🤞🏾@DeionSanders 💯 pic.twitter.com/nOdRlE7Ix3 — Willie “SRT”Gaines (@godscreation321) April 19, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

CU Buffs' Simeon Harris, Tyas Martin, Ryan Williams enter transfer portal Where Colorado stands in ESPN's latest FPI release New CU Buffs O-line coach Bill O'Boyle working to build trust

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire