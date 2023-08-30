Jackson State has been a thorn in FAMU's side. Now, the Rattlers aim to reverse that.

The Florida A&M Rattlers have the chance Sunday to accomplish something they haven't done in nearly two decades.

Beat the Jackson State Tigers in football.

FAMU and two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions JSU will meet for Week 1's Orange Blossom Classic for the third consecutive year at Miami Garden's Hard Rock Stadium.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

The last time the Rattlers defeated the Tigers was on Oct. 4, 2003, winning 28-14 at the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis' RCA Dome during FAMU former head coach Billy Joe's tenure.

Historically, the JSU Tigers have the Rattlers' number, leading the all time head-to-head record 12-7-2 dating back to 1961. Additionally, JSU is on a four-game winning streak over FAMU (2014, 2018, 2021, 2022).

JSU fans and alumni own all social media bragging rights and rightfully so.

But Rattler Nation is hoping to tell a different story to TheeILove after Sunday's showdown between FAMU and JSU ― SWAC foes since 2021.

"When you play rivalry games, that's what you get ― rabid fanbases, two of the best fanbases in all of football," sixth-year head coach Willie Simmons (54-23 overall, 33-12 at FAMU) said.

"We're both passionate about our school and passionate about our football programs. We've been the two best teams in the conference over the last couple of years and this game has decided [the winner of the SWAC East/ultimately, the entire conference]."

As a head coach, Simmons has an all-time record of 3-3 versus JSU. He swept the Tigers 3-0 during his three-year stint at Prairie View A&M.

But since Simmons' 2018 arrival to FAMU, he's gone 0-3 against JSU, faltering in his initial season to former Tigers head coach Tony Hughes then losing the past two years during the 'Coach Prime' Deion Sanders era.

In 2022, JSU handed FAMU its worst lost to another HBCU, beating the Rattlers 59-3 in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Now as the predicted SWAC East champions, FAMU hopes to turn the tide against JSU.

"We're familiar with history," Simmons said of past FAMU-JSU matchups. "So we can take some things from last year's competition, the year before, and even our first year when we dropped a close one here at home against Jackson State.

"We're not oblivious to what happened in the past. I can't sit here and say that we didn't get embarrassed by them last year ― we did," Simmons reflected. "It's a totally different football team on both sides. But the schools and the fanbases remembered what happened."

Sunday gives FAMU an opportunity to halt Jackson State's ongoing streak

Rattlers graduate student wide receiver Nick Dixon bleeds Orange and Green.

He's spent his entire college football career at FAMU, arriving alongside Simmons in 2018 ― experiencing every loss to JSU since then.

Dixon, a Godby alumnus, has moved his way up on FAMU's depth chart, being announced to start at the X-receiver position to begin his final college season.

"The next game is always the most important game," Dixon said of Sunday's season opener versus JSU. "I haven't beaten these guys. But, we're not trying to make it this big, dramatic thing. It's the next opponent and we have to win at all costs.

"We got to win. I want it. Coach Simmons wants it. The whole team wants it. It's a must-win for the SWAC."

FAMU co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Milton Patterson is a JSU alum.

He spent his undergraduate days playing linebacker for the Tigers from 2009-2013 as a four-year letterman.

Patterson also worked at his alma mater as a defensive analyst paired and assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2012-2014. JSU beat FAMU 22-17 in 2014 on a clock-expiring Hail Mary during Patterson's final year on the coaching staff.

"You see the blue and white and it's kind of nostalgic for me," Patterson, who earned his Bachelors of Science in Therapeutic Recreation and Recreational Therapy at JSU, said.

"It goes back to when I was playing and when I was coaching and trigger those memories."

But all of Patterson's history with JSU goes out the window for 60 minutes while FAMU vies to score its first victory over JSU in almost 20 years.

"Nothing excites me more than being able to come out victorious against my alma mater," Patterson said. "Now that I've transition to the coaching side, it's all business. We want to go out there and put our best foot forward. They started out strong and I think we have the opportunity to do the same thing.

"It'll be a good Clash of the Titans. I'm looking to put on a good show out there."

FAMU remembers 2022's historical loss to Jackson State, but won't allow it hold too many bearings

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) talks with head coach Willie Simmons during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

In a January interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, FAMU starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa admitted that he's never experienced a loss like the 59-3 blowout to JSU.

Moussa was held to a 41 percent completion percentage, 102 yards, and an interception against the Tigers last year. He was also sacked three times that game.

It was the polar opposite of his FAMU debut, where he posted impressive numbers against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 0.

But, last year's OBC loss is no longer on the Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year's mind as the Rattlers aim to position themselves for a conference title and HBCU Celebration Bowl trophy.

"I don't think we're focused on what happened last year," Moussa said. "Of course, it's probably in the back of a lot of guy's heads that were here last year.

"Ultimately, we want to win the SWAC and get a chance at the Celebration Bowl. So, we got to take care of business on Sunday."

Simmons also isn't harping on 2022.

But he plans to lead his team in embodying what FAMU means as an institution and in the college football world in the Labor Day Weekend competition.

"I try to take some lessons every from every loss," Simmons looked back. "So, there's some things that hopefully, I do differently as a coach to prepare our team better and once gameday comes, make some decisions that gives us the best chance to be successful.

"Our job is to go out and represent FAMU in a first-class manner and give our fans a reason to Bragg Different like we say we do."

Florida A&M (0-0) vs. Jackson State (1-0) Orange Blossom Classic Information

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Hard Rock Stadium before the Orange Blossom Classic between Jackson State and Florida A&M.. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

When: Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ― Eastern Time

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch: ESPN, Rattler Sports Network

