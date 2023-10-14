Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan, SWAC's leading rusher, injured vs. Alabama State

Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan was starting to build momentum when he was injured with 10:51 to play in the third quarter against Alabama State on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Mulligan was injured after picking up a first down for JSU. Mulligan had 57 yards on 11 carries before going down and being replaced by running back Desmond Moultrie.

Mulligan came into the game as the Southwestern Athletic Conference leading rusher with 611 yards and five touchdowns.

JSU's drive stalled at the Hornets' 28-yard line. Wasson kicked a 45-yard field goal to give Jackson State a 13-10 lead with 2:21 to play in the third quarter.

