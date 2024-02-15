How Jackson State men's basketball is building momentum behind injury-riddled roster

Jackson State men’s basketball's mantra "Two dogs one bone" only works when the team has enough dogs to fight over the bone.

Since building its resume with victories against Missouri and Arkansas State and by winning the CP3 HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas, Jackson State has been beset with injuries.

The Tigers (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) face Florida A&M (4-18, 2-9) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center with only eight scholarship players available.

Jackson State has lost Daeshun Ruffin with a season-ending injury. He has not played in a game this season. Jayme Mitchell has been limited to nine games and Romelle Mansel to two. Chase Adams is out indefinitely, and Keijuan Johnson is injured and out as well.

Jackson State recently broke a four-game conference losing streak with wins this past week against Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“It was much-needed wins for us,” Jackson State coach Mo Williams said. “Obviously losing four games in a row and being as banged up as we are, just sitting here with eight scholarship players available, that is tough for anybody. But you have to find ways to win, and we get that.”

The one constant for the Tigers has been senior Jordan O’Neal, who was named the SWAC Co-Impact player of the week for going 16-of-28 from the field and averaging 17.5. points and 6.5 rebounds with three blocked shots in the past two wins.

"I give him credit for his hard work and sticking with it.," Williams said of O'Neal "He was not an offensive player when I recruited him. He was a dominant shot blocker, rebounder who ran the floor and was extremely athletic and switched on a lot of different positions on the floor.

“What he has grown into is someone that we can rely on on the offensive end of the floor. ... We give him the ball and he has made plays for us and done a terrific job for us.”

With seven games left in its season, Jackson State has regained some momentum. With those eight scholarship players, the Tigers will seek to defeat the Rattlers, who defeated JSU 88-86 in Tallahassee on Jan. 29.

“We just wake up and go to work with what we have," Williams said. "Those guys are prepared and ready to go play and compete. That is our mindset, and it is not going to change.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State men's basketball finds momentum despite rash of injuries