Jackson State mascot gets penalized for running onto field to break up post-TD tussle

This resulted in a penalty. (via ESPN)

Nothing else in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season will come close to topping the craziness that was Liberty’s Hugh Freeze coaching his team’s game from a hospital bed in the coaches box. But the Jackson State mascot has at least given us a strong contender for the second-most absurd thing of the weekend.

After Jackson State scored a touchdown in the third quarter Sunday against Bethune-Cookman, a tussle ensued for the ball in the end zone. And the person dressed in the JSU mascot costume decided it would be a good idea to run out onto the field to try to break the tussle up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Seriously!

Jackson State's mascot should not have done that. (via ESPN)

And yes, the flag was for the mascot, who received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running onto the field.

"Unsportsmanlike conduct, Jackson State mascot for coming onto the field."



This actually happened 😅 pic.twitter.com/jjBL12XCg3 — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2019

You have to appreciate the mascot’s energy even if that was an ill-advised decision to head onto the field. We’re guessing there will be a discussion about how that should never happen again.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: