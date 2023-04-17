Jackson State LB Jurriente Davis reflects on visit to Texas A&M, came away ‘impressed’ by D.J. Durkin and Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M’s Maroon and White game saw a number of individuals descend upon College Station for Saturday’s exhibition, including one of the top linebackers in the transfer portal.

Jackson State LB transfer Jurriente Davis officially visited Texas A&M over the weekend and if there was one word that he could use to describe the experience, it would be ‘phenomenal.’

According to 247Sports, Davis met with both defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and head coach Jimbo Fisher and came away impressed after speaking with both. Davis shed light on how he expects he could be used on defense, particularly as a MIKE linebacker, and he also spoke on the value he got from chatting with Fisher:

“I was very impressed with Coach Durkin…His attention to detail as a coordinator and his attention to detail about how he’d use me as far as me playing MIKE linebacker and the scheme of the defense. With that d-line, the outstanding d-line, it’d be great for me to roam and flow with those guys in front of me. I’m a sideline-to-sideline linebacker, and with a d-line like it’s like that it’s heaven.” “Honestly, Coach Fisher is very humble and his knowledge of the game is outstanding…That’s what made him stand out for me. We had some great conversations.”

The former Jackson State ended the 2022 season with 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and a career-best 75.3 PFF grade. His previous stops also include Middle Tennessee and Hutchinson C.C.

Davis’ talent speaks for itself after having already been offered by the likes of UCF, Louisville, and Oklahoma. He’s already made an official visit to Kentucky and will reportedly make official visits to UCF and Colorado next week.

Best of luck to him throughout the remainder of the transfer process, and here’s to hoping his next home will be College Station!

