New Jackson State kicker Dylan Wasson sparks a comeback with a long field goal

One thing is for sure: Jackson State football has found a field goal kicker in Dylan Wasson.

Wasson, in only in his second week with the football team, was called upon to kick a 46-yard field goal with 5:26 left in the second quarter and the Tigers trailing Alabama State 10-0.

Jackson State, locked in a tense battle with Alabama State on its homecoming, finally put itself in scoring position after a 1-yard punt by Alabama State Harrison Tuck.

Jackson State faced with a fourth-and-3 at the Hornets' 30-yard line. Instead of going for it, JSU coach T.C. Taylor called on Wasson, who calmly kicked a 46-yard field goal with 5:27 in the second quarter to make the score 10-3.

After the field goal, the Jackson State defense stopped a Hornets' drive with an interception by safety Anthony Petty, who returned the ball to the Alabama State 42-yard line. Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown scampered 12 yards for a first down to keep the drive alive on third down.

Jackson State, with the ball on Alabama State's 1-yard line, brought in its jumbo package, and reserve quarterback Jacobian Morgan ran over right guard for a touchdown. Wasson added the extra point to give JSU a 10-10 tie.

Wasson made his debut a week ago after joining the team a few days before as Taylor tried to find a replacement after losing the Tigers' top two kickers to injuries. He converted a 40-yard field goal and six PATs in Jackson State's 45-30 victory against Alabama A&M.

