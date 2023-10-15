Jackson State football's season is over after homecoming. What a difference a year makes

What a difference a kicker, special teams and a year makes. In SWAC Bowl II, there was no mention of Deion Sanders, and the only thing Jackson State and Sanders, now the coach at Colorado, have in common is, both teams are 4-3, after the Tigers' 24-19 loss to Alabama State.

After last season’s 26-12 loss to Jackson State in its homecoming game, Hornets coach Eddie Robinson Jr. stated that Deion Sanders was not SWAC and hoped he got the chance to play Jackson State at its homecoming game this year. He got his wish. And revenge.

A lack of special teams execution has derailed Jackson State's football season. Outside of trying to finish with its best record possible there is nothing else to play for except pride. There will be no SWAC title game or FCS Bowl Game.

Last season, Jackson State went undefeated in the regular season, won its second consecutive SWAC title and made its second consecutive appearance in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Maybe it was the parties, or the homecoming experience the 60 transfers had never experienced at an HBCU school. Whatever it was, Jackson State came out flat in front of 30,945 fans. Alabama State just seemed to make the big plays when it counted most.

Jackson State finished with 410 yards total offense, including 182 rushing, but could never do anything of substance for most of the first half.

"Tough loss for it to be homecoming and so many fans in town," Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor said. "We have to be better than we was today. If you look at it statistically, we outgained them in every statistical category but in the end, we just didn't give ourselves enough time in order to win the football game."

Jackson State special teams play falls apart

Jackson State (4-3, 2-2 SWAC) has struggled this season with all aspects of special teams. But a week ago against Alabama A&M, the Tigers played the way Taylor had hoped. Even with injuries, the team looked like it had turned the corner with the arrival of place-kicker Dylan Wasson and the return of punter Matt Noll.

Fool's gold, because the punt team did not cover well, and the touchdowns Alabama State scored followed punt plays that left the Hornets with short fields. Noll punted five times and averaged 35. 2 yards. Valiant effort because Noll has been trying to play through an injury.

"He gave us all he had," Taylor said. "He was in some pain today, but he kept fighting, just like the rest of the team. He tried to fight through it because he knew we didn't really have anybody else to go out there and do it. He'll continue with treatment and try to get better."

Turnovers and penalties hurt

Outside of the Texas State game, Jackson State had not been hit like that. The Hornets were long, fast and physical. Alabama State's defense brought the thump and shut down JSU's offense in the first half. The Hornets hit so fiercely that they forced three fumbles that stopped drives into Alabama State's territory. Those fumbles also allowed Alabama State to take time off the clock and give its defense a chance to rest.

The hitting was so fierce that Alabama State knocked JSU running back Irv Mulligan, the SWAC's leading rusher, from the game in the third quarter after he picked up a first down. Mulligan finished with 57 yards on 11 carries, and one of the three fumbles the Tigers lost.

"The turnovers was really a thorn in our side," Taylor said. "Penalties was killing us, too. We had an opportunity to move the ball up and down the field but hats off to them. They played from a short field. It was in their favor most of the night."

Jackson State had 10 penalties for 70 yards, too often stopping drives or forcing the Tigers into a third-and-long situation.

JACKSON STATE FOOTBALL STRUGGLES STAY Jackson State football struggles on both side of the ball, falls on homecoming to Alabama State

Short field did not help

Each bad punt play allowed Alabama State to start in Jackson State territory. On the first, Noll punted 38 yards, but the Hornets returned it 31 to the JSU 31; they scored to increase their lead to 10-0. In the second half, one punt let the ball at the JSU 45-yard line and the other at the Tigers' 35. The two two touchdowns that followed gave Alabama State a lead it would never relinquish.

"I got to get us ready for next week," Taylor said. "You have some ups and downs and you're going to face some adversity. I just expect these guys to come in tomorrow and put in the work. As the leader of this group, I have to be positive and keep this group together and get ready for next week."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Jackson State football's season is ruined by loss to Alabama State