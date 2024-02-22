Jackson State football's Rip Kirk announces he's the Tigers' new quarterbacks coach

Jackson State football offensive analyst Robert “Rip” Kirk announced on social media that the has been promoted to quarterback coach on his social media pages.

Kirk, who spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst, has listed himself as the Tigers quarterbacks coach on his X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook accounts.

The quarterbacks coach position became open in December when Quinn Billerman left to become co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Austin Peay.

Jackson State sports information director Maurice Williams said he has not spoken to football coach T.C. Taylor and could not confirm Kirk's promotion. Kirk remains listed as an offensive analyst on the Jackson State website.

Kirk was a walk-on quarterback in 2017 at Mississippi State and played quarterback at Itawamba Community College and baseball at Meridian Community College. He graduated from South Panola High School in Batesville.

Billerman is one of four assistants to leave Jackson State football since the season ended.

Co-offensive coordinator Maurice Harris was hired by Auburn to become the director of football and recruiting relations on Monday. Co-offensive coordinator Jason Onyebagu was hired by South Alabama as offensive line coach, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Bradley left to become defensive line coach at South Alabama.

