Jackson State football's Leilani Armenta becomes first woman named SWAC special teams player of week

Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta continues to make history.

On Monday, Armenta became the first woman to be selected Southwestern Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Two days earlier, Armenta became the first woman to score in a Division I HBCU football game in the Tigers' victory against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Armenta converted all three of her PAT attempts during Jackson State’s 40-14 win Saturday.

The freshman made the extra point attempt after quarterback JaCobian Morgan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end D. J. Stevens with 5:25 left in the second quarter. That gave Jackson State a 23-0 lead.

Leilani Armenta (35) became the first female Jackson State football player, handling kickoffs vs Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 23, 2023.

She also was successful on two extra point attempts in the fourth quarter.

Armenta first made history on Sept. 23 when she handled the game-opening kickoff against Bethune-Cookman. She became the first woman to play football in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game and the first to play for Jackson State.

Armenta, a soccer player and football kicker in high school in Ventura, California, is a member of the Jackson State women's soccer program but is redshirting while rehabbing a knee injury. Jackson State's football team had lost kickers Gerardo Baeza and Matt Noll to injuries, and she was recommended to football coach T.C. Taylor for a tryout by women's soccer coach Ted Flogaites.

Until Saturday, she had not played since the Bethune-Cookman game as Taylor said she was strengthening and conditioning her leg for football kicking.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State's Leilani Armenta is SWAC special teams player of week