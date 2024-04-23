Jackson State football's Devonta Davis enters transfer portal

Devonta Davis, a Jackson State defensive lineman, has entered the transfer portal.

Davis is one of the last holdovers from the Deion Sanders era. He was signed by former Tigers' coach John Hendricks in 2019 but began play under Sanders.

Davis helped JSU win back-to-back SWAC titles in 2021 and 2022 and will be a graduate student.

Davis is 6-foot-3 and plays at 296 pounds made a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“First and foremost I want to thank God. Without him none of this would be possible. Second, I would like to thank Jackson State University for, and I can truly say that I can call Jackson home. I would like to thank every coach that has not just coached me but helped me become a better man on and off the field.

"To all of my teammates I appreciate y’all for pushing me to the guy I am today.

"With that being said, I am entering my name in the NCAA transfer portal as a grad with one year of eligibility left."

Davis played for the Tigers in 36 games, and had 35 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

