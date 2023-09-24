Jackson State football works hard for home-opening win against Bethune-Cookman

Jackson State football is an open book test for every opponent. For the past three years, the goal has been to be physical at the line of scrimmage and at some point, teams can impose their will on JSU.

On Saturday, Jackson State managed to win a hard-fought 22-16 game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers came into the W.C. Gorden Classic off a drubbing at Texas State. Against a Bethune-Cookman team that is rebuilding, Jackson State had its hands full and trailed at halftime 9-8. With both of its kickers injured, things got more difficult.

JSU (3-2) did make school history by having its the first female kicker play in an NCAA game. Leilani Armenta started with the opening kickoff. Armenta, from Saint Bonaventure High School in Ventura, California, is a freshman defender on the Jackson State women's soccer team.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Special teams — where are they?

Bethune-Cookman's first score came on a poor JSU punt that led to the Wildcats starting the drive at their 46-yard line.

With both of its regular kickers injured, Jackson State had to go for a 2-point conversion when it scored with 5:38 to go in the second quarter. The play was unsuccessful.

Midway through the third quarter, after Jackson State scored a touchdown to go up 14-9, Armenta kicked another pooch kick in which Bethune-Cookman kickoff return man Emari Matthews fumbled the ball at its 35-yard line, which JSU recovered.

With 5:02 to play in the game and punting at its 20-yard line. JSU used long snapper Avery Salerno to punt. Salerno shanked it, ending up at the JSU 40, forcing the Tigers' defense to make a stand.

Jackson State defense makes timely plays

Jackson State had trouble stopping Bethune-Cookman's offense all night. The Wildcats had most of their success when they ran right at the JSU defense.

Jackson State got their first points on a safety, when Isaac Peppers sacked Bethune-Cookman's quarterback, Walter Simmons III in the end zone.

JSU safety Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr. made an interception early in the game to stop a Wildcats drive.

With third-and-1 at the Bethune-Cookman 35-yard line, Simmons fumbled the ball after taking a rough hit. The ball was scooped up by senior Athen Smith, who rumbled 35 yards for a touchdown with 7:23 to play in the third quarter and a 14-9 lead.

After Salerno's shanked punt, Bethune-Cookman went for it on fourth-and-1 at the JSU 34, but the Tigers held Simmons short of first down.

JACKSON STATE SHOWS TOUGHNESS IN WIN Jackson State football shows toughness in bounce-back win over Southern

Jackson State passing game needs work

JSU quarterback Jason Brown was 13 of 24 for 90 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The line did its work, opening holes for the running game, which had 261 yards on 42 rushes.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Brown threw a pass that was intercepted at the 10-yard line by Omari Hill-Robinson, who was running stride for stride with JSU's Rico Powers. Hill returned the ball to the JSU 45.

Running back Irv Mulligan, who ran for a game-high 174 yards on 21 carries, scored a 66-yard touchdown to put the game away.

JSU receivers had 14 receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football comes through in tough game vs Bethune-Cookman