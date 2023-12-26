Jackson State football is losing its second-leading receiver from the 2023 season.

Junior Rico Powers announced he is entering the transfer portal. He caught 25 passes for 385 yards this past season.

Powers announced his decision on social media, stating: "Putting me in this position, without him I am nothing. I want to also thank the family and friends that have pushed me to my best to get me this far. I would also want to thank Jackson State for taking me in and believing in me. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left."

Powers started seven games for Jackson State until an injury sidelined him. His 385 receiving yards was second to Fabian McCray's 41 catches for 584 yards. Powers also had two touchdown catches.

Powers' best game of the season was against Florida A&M when he grabbed four balls for 119 yards and had a 66-yard touchdown.

WHY T.C. TAYLOR NEEDS AN EXTENSION Why a contract extension for coach T.C. Taylor is critical to Jackson State football's SWAC goals

For Jackson State coach TC Taylor, the receiving corps., looked to be one strength on the offensive side of the ball with Fabian McCray and Seven McGee coming back. McGee had earlier announced his intent to transfer but recanted and is in the fold for the 2024 season.

On early signing day, Taylor signed two junior college receivers in Richard Mays Jr. from Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Ja'Naylon Dupree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He also signed Georgia high school senior Travis Terrell from Creekside High.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football wide receiver Rico Powers enters transfer portal