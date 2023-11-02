Jackson State football vs. Texas Southern: Score prediction, scouting report for Week 10

JaCobian Morgan, the starting quarterback for the Jackson State football team, not only had a good game against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week, he was voted Southwestern Athletic Conference player of the week. Morgan was 26-of-36 passing for 373 yards with five touchdowns.

Now Morgan gets a chance to wow the home crowd as Jackson State plays at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium the first time in three weeks. However, the running game also will be a key factor in Jackson State's bid for its third consecutive victory.

Jackson State (6-3, 4-2 SWAC) will face Texas Southern (2-6, 1-4) in a battle of the Tigers on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Here's what to know as Jackson State pursues its their third consecutive victory.

Jackson State will need to shut down the run

In this game like no other that Jackson State has played this season, the run defense will be tested. Texas Southern brings in LaDarius Owens, who leads the SWAC with 949 yards rushing on 134 carries with five touchdowns. If Owens rushes for the 244 yards, as he did against Southern a week ago, it will spell trouble for Jackson State. Owens is not a one-man rushing attack; Texas Southern is the No.1 rushing team in the SWAC, averaging 191.3 yards per game. Jackson State must shut down Owens and the run, forcing Texas Southern to become one dimensional by passing the ball.

Jackson State needs to forget Texas Southern's record

Jackson State cannot take Texas Southern lightly. In fact, JSU should be on upset alert. Texas Southern is better than its 2-6 record. Jackson State had success the past two weeks, but it was against teams that are rebuilding in Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Texas Southern had a 17-14 lead until Southern tied the score with 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter and won in overtime.

Jackson State's offense needs to score fast and often

Jackson State's offense needs to be quick-striking and not miss scoring opportunities. Texas Southern comes into this game with the worst-ranked defense in the SWAC, giving up 36.8 points a game. JSU must feed the bevy of running backs that it has.

If running back Irv Mulligan is healthy, JSU needs to feed him enough to allow him to retake the rushing lead over Owens. Texas Southern is tailor-made for JSU to total 600 yards offense, including 350 yards rushing. Texas Southern gives up 195.9 yards rushing per game.

IRV MULLIGAN COULD PLAY IN GAME SATURDAY Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor gives update on injured running back Irv Mulligan

Jackson State score prediction vs. Texas Southern

Jackson State 42, Texas Southern 17: Jackson State first-year coach T.C. Taylor finally had the game he's been waiting for against UAPB. This week, Jackson State gives a total team effort and plays a complete game. Look for JSU to break school rushing records and for the outcome to be decided early.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football score prediction vs. Texas Southern: Week 10