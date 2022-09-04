Jackson State football vs. FAMU video highlights, game score
Watch highlights of Jackson State football's 2022 season-opening game vs. Florida A&M on Sunday in Miami.
JSU coach Deion Sanders may have his most talented Tigers team yet, and QB Shedeur Sanders is in his second year leading the offense.
Take a look at the game highlights.
GAME UPDATESJackson State football vs. FAMU in Year 3 under Deion Sanders: Live score updates
GAME 1 FOR THE TOP FRESHMANTravis Hunter is ready to take college football by storm — Deion Sanders is counting on it
Jackson State football vs Florida A&M live score updates
Jackson State 59, Florida A&M 3 with 8:32 left in fourth quarter — Jackson State punt-block TD
Jackson State got a block punt TD while they were talking to Shedeur Sanders...
Sanders: "Look we just scored again, this aint nothing" 😂 pic.twitter.com/pMCY4He3VX
— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 4, 2022
Jackson State 52, Florida A&M 3 with 11:23 left in fourth quarter — Aubrey Miller fumble return TD; JSU is dominating
Aubrey Miller Jr. with the scoop and score for the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/jUclnDnnhm
— Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022
Jackson State 45, Florida A&M 3 with 2:04 left in third quarter — Shedeur Sanders has five TD passes today
Shedeur Sanders with 5 of them thangs now!!!
Pray for your FAMU friends pic.twitter.com/1J7IXKNGSV
— Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022
Jackson State 38, Florida A&M 3 with 9:18 left in third quarter — Ke'Vric Wiggins pick-six
Ke’Vric Wiggins pick six and Jackson State continues to DOMINATE this game pic.twitter.com/czymK9CQ8f
— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 4, 2022
Jackson State 31, Florida A&M 3 with 9:44 left in third quarter — Shane Hooks' second TD catch of the day
Everything going Jackson St.'s way.
Sanders hooks up with Shane Hooks for another TD. pic.twitter.com/E7Py9eoEcR
— Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022
HALFTIME: Jackson State 24, FAMU 3
Jackson State 21, Florida A&M 0 with 9:28 left in second quarter — Shedeur Sanders' third touchdown pass of the day, to South Carolina transfer Rico Powers
Powers outmuscled a FAMU defender in the end zone for the catch and score. JSU is rolling.
Shedeur Sanders has been DOMINANT 😤
He's started the Orange Blossom Classic 16/16 for 157 yds and 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/XJg3yIqtA5
— Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022
Jackson State 14, Florida A&M 0 with 11:27 left in second quarter — Dallas Daniels 8-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders
Sanders is 14-of-14 with two touchdowns in the first half.
Dallas Daniels gets the TD for Jackson State who is just dominating this game
Shedeur Sanders is currently 14/14 for 117 yards and 2 tuddies 👀👀pic.twitter.com/UTgFGjoUem
— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 4, 2022
Travis Hunter's pass breakup nearly leads to an INT
Travis Hunter’s elite coverage nearly creates a turnover for Jackson State
This kid has IT 🥶 pic.twitter.com/TMEXKobfCj
— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 4, 2022
Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0 with 8:06 left in first quarter — Shane Hooks 8-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders helps Jackson St. reach the end zone first in the Orange Blossom Classic. pic.twitter.com/ku7A88Mb5f
— Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football vs Florida A&M video highlights, game score