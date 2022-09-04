Jackson State football vs. FAMU video highlights, game score

Watch highlights of Jackson State football's 2022 season-opening game vs. Florida A&M on Sunday in Miami.

JSU coach Deion Sanders may have his most talented Tigers team yet, and QB Shedeur Sanders is in his second year leading the offense.

Take a look at the game highlights.

Jackson State football vs Florida A&M live score updates

Jackson State 59, Florida A&M 3 with 8:32 left in fourth quarter — Jackson State punt-block TD

Jackson State got a block punt TD while they were talking to Shedeur Sanders...



Sanders: "Look we just scored again, this aint nothing" 😂 pic.twitter.com/pMCY4He3VX — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 4, 2022

Jackson State 52, Florida A&M 3 with 11:23 left in fourth quarter — Aubrey Miller fumble return TD; JSU is dominating

Aubrey Miller Jr. with the scoop and score for the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/jUclnDnnhm — Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022

Jackson State 45, Florida A&M 3 with 2:04 left in third quarter — Shedeur Sanders has five TD passes today

Shedeur Sanders with 5 of them thangs now!!!



Pray for your FAMU friends pic.twitter.com/1J7IXKNGSV — Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022

Jackson State 38, Florida A&M 3 with 9:18 left in third quarter — Ke'Vric Wiggins pick-six

Ke’Vric Wiggins pick six and Jackson State continues to DOMINATE this game pic.twitter.com/czymK9CQ8f — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 4, 2022

Jackson State 31, Florida A&M 3 with 9:44 left in third quarter — Shane Hooks' second TD catch of the day

Everything going Jackson St.'s way.



Sanders hooks up with Shane Hooks for another TD. pic.twitter.com/E7Py9eoEcR — Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022

HALFTIME: Jackson State 24, FAMU 3

Jackson State 21, Florida A&M 0 with 9:28 left in second quarter — Shedeur Sanders' third touchdown pass of the day, to South Carolina transfer Rico Powers

Powers outmuscled a FAMU defender in the end zone for the catch and score. JSU is rolling.

Shedeur Sanders has been DOMINANT 😤



He's started the Orange Blossom Classic 16/16 for 157 yds and 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/XJg3yIqtA5 — Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022

Jackson State 14, Florida A&M 0 with 11:27 left in second quarter — Dallas Daniels 8-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is 14-of-14 with two touchdowns in the first half.

Dallas Daniels gets the TD for Jackson State who is just dominating this game



Shedeur Sanders is currently 14/14 for 117 yards and 2 tuddies 👀👀pic.twitter.com/UTgFGjoUem — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 4, 2022

Travis Hunter's pass breakup nearly leads to an INT

Travis Hunter’s elite coverage nearly creates a turnover for Jackson State



This kid has IT 🥶 pic.twitter.com/TMEXKobfCj — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 4, 2022

Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0 with 8:06 left in first quarter — Shane Hooks 8-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders helps Jackson St. reach the end zone first in the Orange Blossom Classic. pic.twitter.com/ku7A88Mb5f — Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022

