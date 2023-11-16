Jackson State football vs. Alcorn State: Score prediction, scouting report for Week 11

It all comes down to here and now for the Jackson State football team.

It is the last game of the season, perhaps the biggest game of the season. Jackson football coach T.C. Taylor has to extrapolate every ounce of motivation for his team to put together a complete game. Offense, defense and special teams must play as one in the Soul Bowl.

Taylor said senior running back Irv Mulligan could play Saturday. Mulligan, the fourth-leading rusher (668 yards) in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury.

Jackson State has a chance to knock the Braves out of the SWAC championship game. If Alcorn wins Saturday and Prairie View loses to Alabama State, the Braves would win the West Division. If the two teams end up tied, Prairie View would own the tiebreaker by virtue of beating Alcorn 23-20 on Sept. 23.

Jackson State (7-3, 5-2 SWAC) will face Alcorn State (6-4, 5-2) in the Soul Bowl battle on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Here's what to know as Jackson State pursues its fourth consecutive victory.

Jackson State will need to shut down the run

Plain and simple, Jackson State needs to shut down the third-leading rusher in the SWAC in Jarveon Howard, who has 699 yards on 135 carries -- an average of 5.2 yards per run -- with six touchdowns. Last season, Howard rushed for 96 yards, but he averaged only 3.4 yards per carry. However, if it were not for a late interception return for a touchdown by Travis Hunter, JSU might have lost instead of winning 24-13.

JSU must not turn the ball over

Yes, the offense is more dynamic and explosive with JaCobian Morgan at quarterback. He is a true dual threat in the pocket. Morgan is elusive but needs to make up his mind quicker on whether to run or to throw the ball away. Sometimes playing another down is not a bad thing, and neither is a punt. In the past three games, Morgan has coughed the ball up: four times against Mississippi Valley State and twice against Texas Southern, stopping drives.

Special teams have to be special

Everything must work in perfect unison for the Tigers' special teams The kickoff team must keep the return man from getting outside of containment. The coverage team has to be able to keep up with punter Matt Noll. The place-kicking teams must have the right personnel on when attempting a kick. Jackson State cannot burn timeouts to make sure the correct personnel are in place, and it especially cannot afford to use a timeout and still not get the personnel in place as happened against Texas Southern.

T.C. TAYLOR HUGE BLESSING TO BE 7-3 What TC Taylor learned in first year replacing Deion Sanders at Jackson State: 'Huge blessing to be 7-3'

Jackson State score prediction vs. Alcorn State

Jackson State 27, Alcorn State 24: Look for the Sonic Boom of the South to set the tone for the football game by the way it comes high-stepping into Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium before a sellout crowd. Watch Jackson State first-year coach T.C. Taylor to gamble often though strategically. There could be on onside kick or Noll could be given the run-pass option in a punting situation. Even if those moves do not work, look for Taylor's belief in his team and defense to incite the crowd.

JSU wins on a Dylan Wasson 53-yard field goal with the wind at his back and no time on the clock.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football vs. Alcorn State: Score prediction, scouting report for Week 11