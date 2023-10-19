Jackson State football vs. Alabama State: Score prediction, scouting report for Week 8

The Jackson State football team is looking to regroup coming off a 24-19 loss to Alabama State on homecoming. Next up: a game at Mississippi Valley State with dreams of a third consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championship all but dashed.

JSU (4-3, 2-2 SWAC) will face MVSU (1-5, 1-2) at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Here's what to know as the Tigers try to avoid losing a second straight game:

Jackson State needs to limit scoring on defense

Mississippi Valley State would be wise to run right at the Jackson State defense, though MVSU averages less than 100 yards rushing per game. Freshman quarterback Ty'Jarian Williams might be the biggest QB that JSU faces this season. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he is 60-for-97 for 649 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

Jackson State's pass defense ranks third in the conference, giving up 194.1 yards a game. The unit is tied for first in the SWAC with 10 interceptions. The unit ranks fifth in total defense, allowing 352.4 yards a game.

JSU's defense has had trouble getting off the field on third downs and has played 436 snaps for an average of 62.28 plays a game, fifth-most in the conference. It all has added up to JSU allowed 28 points per game, more than double the 13.5 points it allowed in 2022.

Who takes over for Irv Mulligan?

The Tigers need to rekindle the attitude that made them physically dominant in recent years. It starts with JSU's second-ranked rushing offense in the SWAC, averaging 170.4 yards a game on the ground.

Jackson State has rushed for 1,193 yards with 13 touchdowns this season, including 180 yards in the loss to Alabama State. Both of JSU's turnovers against ASU came via interceptions. With MVSU ranking eighth in the SWAC in rushing defense, and top SWAC rusher Irv Mulligan questionable to play Saturday, somebody will need to step up for the Tigers.

If Mulligan cannot go, look for JSU coach T.C. Taylor to turn to freshman Ahmad Miller and junior Desmond Moultrie. Miller ranks second on the team in rushing with 173 yards and one touchdown. Moultrie is third with 133 yards with two touchdowns. Both backs run have averaged more than 5 yards per carry.

Special teams need to dominate

Special teams have been a weak spot all season. Punter Matt Noll has battled inconsistency, with both of Alabama State's touchdowns last week set up by bad punts.

Jackson State score prediction vs. MVSU

Jackson State 56, Mississippi Valley State 14: Jackson State needs to play angry. JSU bounce back for a dominant win in front of a whiteout MVSU crowd in Itta Bena.

