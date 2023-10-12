Jackson State football vs. Alabama A&M: Score prediction, scouting report for Week 7

Jackson State football faces an uphill climb -- maybe a small mountain -- in its bid to win its third consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championship.

The Tigers trail only Florida A&M in the East Division race for a berth in December's Cricket SWAC Championship Game, but the Rattlers have a sizeable advantage. They are 4-0 in the SWAC, including a 28-10 win against Jackson State that gives it the tie-breaker if the teams finish with the same conference record.

That means the Tigers have to win out and hope Florida A&M stumbles twice in SWAC games.

It also means Jackson State can't afford to overlook its opponent in Week 7, Alabama State.

Here's what to know about Jackson State (4-2, 2-1 SWAC) and the Hornets (2-3, 1-2) ahead of kickoff Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+) in the Tigers' homecoming game at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium .

Jackson State needs to stop the run and create turnovers

Taylor's philosophy is simple: He wants to take away the opposing team’s strength. He wants to make Alabama State one-dimensional and stop the Hornets' run.

Taylor wants his defense to force Alabama State to throw the ball and force turnovers. Expect State to run the ball at JSU and try to tire their big men by running side to side on jet sweeps.

“We emphasize stopping the team,” Taylor said. “Alabama State wants to run the football.

That will be the focus, but the Tigers can't afford to sleep on Alabama State's passing game. The Hornets have passed for at least 200 yards in three of their five games and 180 yards in another.

Jackson State's balanced attack needs to continue

The Tigers are beginning to show coach T.C. Taylor the offense he wanted to see since he became head coach in December 2022 -- "physical" has been an oft-repeated adjective. At this point in the season, with four minutes left in the game and the team needing a first down to keep the clock moving. Jackson State has two guards who can pull and clear space for running backs Irv Mulligan and Ahmad Miller.

Another plus is the improvement that receivers are making under position coach Bryson Abraham.

Fabian McCray beat Alabama A&M's defensive backs for a 47-yard touchdown reception last week and is averaging 17.0 yards per catch. Rico Powers has 24 receptions in six games and is averaging 16.1 yards per catch. Seven McGee has only five receptions but has scored three touchdowns

Secondary dominates

Jackson State's defense is starting to impose its will on other teams. The defense was opportunistic and forced Alabama A&M into four turnovers.

The secondary intercepted three passes and may be the best in the SWAC. The defensive backs are as comfortable playing deep man-to-man as they are blitzing or playing zone defense.

Score prediction

Jackson State 35, Alabama State 32: Jackson State is starting to jell. Special teams, once a thorn in its side, has become a strength under the strong leg of walk-on kicker Dylan Wasson. The prediction here is that he kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires to send the fans to the tailgate happy.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football score prediction vs. Alabama State: Week 7