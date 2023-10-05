Jackson State football vs. Alabama A&M: Score prediction, scouting report for Week 6

Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor and his Tigers are rejuvenated after an open week as the team got a chance to rest and heal. It had played its first four games on the road before coming home to defeat a pesky Bethune-Cookman football team 22-16 on Sept. 23.

The Tigers' defense dominated against the Wildcats; the line scored and intercepted the ball twice. The only trouble it has is when teams run straight at them.

Here's what to know about Jackson State (3-2, 1-1 SWAC) before kickoff Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN+) against Alabama A&M (3-2, 1-1) in the Gulf Coast Challenge, a neutral site game in Mobile, Alabama.

Former JSU quarterback looking for upset

Alabama A&M's quarterback is a familiar face. Quincy Casey played at Jackson State in 2019 under John Hendrick, the coach who preceded Deion Sanders.

Casey played in three games before being redshirted. In the spring 2021 season (the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19), Sanders gave Casey a start against Alabama A&M, and Casey completed 30 of 47 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-43 loss.

He transferred to A&M after that season. This year, the redshirt sophomore is 64 of 100 for 857 yards, with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Taylor said that Casey looks settled in as a quarterback and with the offense, noting that he does a good job of allowing his teammates to look good by getting the ball to them at the right time.

"He's a very good quarterback," Taylor said. "We know we have to be on our A game in defending him this week."

Balance attack will give JSU trouble

Alabama A&M is a balanced team running and passing the ball an equal amount. Jackson State will have to read its keys, and each player will have to do his job. Taylor said the defense will have to play hard and be where it is supposed to be.

"We have to get 11 hats to the ball," he said. "We have to make plays in this game."

Special teams cannot fail

Since the first game of the season against Florida A&M, special teams have been a thorn in JSU's side. If it is not the punter, Matt Noll, outkicking his coverage, it has been guys running downfield on punt and kickoffs out of their lane. Now it is the injury bug. Against Bethune-Cookman, Taylor had to use Leilani Armenta, a female soccer player at Jackson State, on kickoffs, and were forced to go for two-point conversions after touchdowns.

"Hopefully we get some guys back this week," Taylor said. "Trying to get them upright and get them through the games, get healthy and continue treatment."

T.C. TAYLOR MAKES HISTORY USING KICKER Jackson State football coach noncommittal on role of Leilani Armenta, first woman player, vs. Alabama A&M

Score prediction

Jackson State 42, Alabama A&M 28: Jackson State has yet to put together a complete game in all phases. It is on the road again, playing in Mobile, Alabama, as a neutral site game. Look for a strong dose of Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan to wear down the Bulldogs, and JSU quarterback Jason Brown to complete deep passes and put the game away.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football vs. Alabama A&M: Score prediction, scouting report