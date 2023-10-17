Jackson State football updates status of injured running back Irv Mulligan

Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor did not say Tuesday if senior running back Irv Mulligan was ruled out against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. But Taylor did say Mulligan's foot − he would not say which one − was still in a boot after he was injured in a 24-19 loss to Alabama State in its homecoming game last week.

“We are still waiting to see,” Taylor said. “He is still in a boot right now though. "We will continue to evaluate this week," Taylor said. "He’s in good spirits. He did not practice today, but we’ll see how it goes the rest of the week.”

Mulligan was injured in the third quarter after picking up a first down. He finished with 57 yards on 11 carries.

Jackson State (4-3, 2-2 SWAC) plays at Mississippi Valley State (1-5, 1-2) on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Mulligan still leads the SWAC in rushing with 668 yards on 119 carries, and five touchdowns.

Mulligan began the season second on the depth chart behind starter J.D. Martin. He quickly became a starter after ripping off a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of a 37-7 victory against South Carolina State in the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff.

