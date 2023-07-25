Jackson State football updates at 2023 SWAC Media Day: Follow live coverage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. − For Jackson State first-year football coach T.C. Taylor, to be standing on the podium at Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day is a dream come true. Taylor has blue and white blood coursing through his veins. He has paid his dues as a player, an offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach at JSU.

At this year's event, Taylor will not have a No.1 high school recruit, Travis Hunter, on the Jackson State roster to talk about as former coach Deion Sanders did a year ago. But he'll have players looking to continue the winning tradition started by Sanders. Joining Taylor at SWAC Media Day will be running back J.D. Martin and defensive lineman Devonta Davis.

The trio will speak at the Sheraton Hotel. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor was a popular choice with the players after he was named coach after Sanders bolted to Colorado in December 2022.

Jackson dominated the SWAC the past two seasons, going undefeated while winning back-to-back titles and playing in consecutive Cricket Celebration Bowls.

JSU PLAYS ITS FRIST TWO GAMES ON TV Jackson State football to play first two games under coach T.C. Taylor on national TV

A Twitter List by JTKEITH1

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football updates at 2023 SWAC Media Day: Live coverage