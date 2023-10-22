Jackson State football tops rebuilding Mississippi Valley State, but concerns persist

Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor's slogan for the 2023 season has been "Guard Thee Yard." Taylor might want to change that to "Guard the Ball."

Jackson State is fortunate it played a rebuilding Mississippi Valley State team and even more fortunate to come away with a 21-6 victory after losing three fumbles at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena on Saturday.

Unpacking Jackson State's win and where the Tigers (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) go from here:

Jackson State football's defense flexes its muscle

Jackson State's defense was opportunistic and played its best game of the season from a turnover standpoint. Jackson State got after MVSU quarterback Ty'Jarian Williams, who was 16-of-27 for 155 yards but with three interceptions. For JSU, that was the turning point in the game against the Delta Devils (1-6, 1-3). John Huggins grabbed two of them to thwart scoring drives. The other interception was made by B. J. Washington.

Jackson State entered the game leading the SWAC with 10 interceptions and leaves the game with 13. JSU defensive backs might want to come up with a nickname like the No Throw Zone.

The concern is whether Jackson State will be able to put teams away. The defense was pitching a shutout but after a Tigers turnover, the Delta Devils went 97 yards in two plays for a touchdown. Running back DePhabian Fant twice went right up the gut of the JSU defense and scored while taking only 23 seconds off the clock to make it 21-6.

"Still same deal, man," Taylor said after the game. "We can't close out games for some reason. We give up a cheap touchdown right there. They (MVSU) are backed up at their 2-yard line ..."

Offense needs to take better care of the ball

Taylor has to be asking his coaching staff, "What is going on?"

Taylor made a switch at quarterback, replacing Jason Brown with Syracuse transfer Jacobian Morgan. He did somethings well but had a problem hanging onto the ball. It cost the Tigers two touchdowns as they were driving to score. Mogran had a hand in four fumbles and lost three of them. For the season, Jackson State has 16 fumbles and has lost the ball nine times.

"Our offense had three or four turnovers today," Taylor said. "We have to learn how to finish games. We're still growing as a football team, but unacceptable."

Taylor needs to assess what he has for next year

Taylor is well-liked and respected as a football coach and is in his first season atop the program. But make no mistake about it, the standard is high at Jackson State.

While winning the three remaining regular-season games is a priority, Taylor needs also to begin looking at 2024 and assessing the Tigers' strengths and weaknesses in personel. How he balances that will be his biggest challenge the rest of the way.

