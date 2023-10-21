Jackson State football tops MVSU with new quarterback, overcomes six fumbles

ITTA BENA — Let it be known that getting bead on what Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor is thinking might be tough.

He didn't tip his hand to media that JaCobian Morgan, a Syracuse transfer, would start at quarterback over senior incumbent Jason Brown. But the move Saturday paid off at Mississippi Valley State, as Morgan helped spark a 21-6 win at Rice-Totten Stadium despite struggling with turnovers.

The win gives the Tigers (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) a bit of momentum with three games remaining this season.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Jackson State defense turns over MVSU

This was Jackson State's best defensive performance of the season. Not from a numbers standpoint but from a turnover standpoint. JSU stopped MVSU cold when it started driving the ball., adding three interceptions to give it a SWAC-leading 13 this season.

One of the best interceptions came when a diving B. J. Washington snagged a turnover at the 15-yard line.

JSU also sacked quarterback Ty'Jarian Williams seven times limited the Delta Devils to 126 yards rushing on 26 carries (but 97 came on two plays as DeFahabian Fant rushed for 97 yards on two carries to score MVSU's only TD).

Turnovers on JSU offense a concern

Jackson State's offense fumbled six times, losing three of them. The fumbles stopped a scoring drive and forced JSU to punt twice.

Morgan fumbled four times, including one as he was rushing to the end zone and was hit at the 3-yard line. The last fumble led to Fant rushing for 97 yards to score with 23 seconds left in the game.

Morgan had his moments at quarterback

Morgan could become serviceable if the turnover issues are resolved.

He rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown with three fumbles. He was 20-of-36 for 141 yards and one TD when he took to the air.

Jackson State finished the game with 177 yards rushing on 28 carries. The Tigers had 307 yards of total offense.

IRV MULLIGAN MISSES GAME WITH INJURY Irv Mulligan, Jackson State football's leading rusher, misses first half vs. Mississippi Valley State

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football tops MVSU with new QB, overcomes six fumbles