ITTA BENA — Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor started backup quarterback JaCobian Morgan against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday instead of starter Jason Brown, who was seen standing in uniform on the sidelines.

Morgan, a Syracuse transfer, made his presence felt on JSU's fourth possession on a designed quarterback run. He was met at the MVSU 10-yard line by defensive back Brandon Williams, creating a fierce collision that knocked Williams' helmet off before Morgan jogged into the end zone for a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Morgan also led JSU on a touchdown on his second series of the game, capped by Desmond Moultrie's 6-yard TD run with 4:43 to play in the first quarter.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Brown was injured.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football starts JaCobian Morgan at QB, finds spark vs MVSU