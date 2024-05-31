Jackson State football season opener vs Louisiana-Monroe has another time change

Jackson State athletics announced Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its season-opening 2024 football game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe will be seen on ESPN+ and played at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 29.

This is the third change to the game. Originally, the game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, Aug. 31. Then it was moved to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

These teams have met once, on Sept. 18, 2021, when Deion Sanders was coaching the Tigers.

The game was played at Malone Stadium, with UL Monroe winning 12-7.

Since then, both teams have new coaches: Jackson State will have second-year coach T.C. Taylor, who led JSU to a 7-4 record and a second-place finish in the SWAC East Division.

The Warhawks hired Bryant Vincent on Dec. 6, 2023. He was the offensive coordinator at New Mexico prior to being hired to replace Terry Bowden, who was 10-26 in three seasons as coach.

The Tigers' home opener at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium is Sept. 7 against Lane, and the SWAC opener is Sept. 28 at Texas Southern.

