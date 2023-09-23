Jackson State football score vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live updates

Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor knows his defense needs a makeover. Not with just the change to home uniforms after four games on the road, but a mental and physical change as well. Texas State rolled over the Tigers last week 77-34. The defense did not force a punt, and the special teams were abysmal.

Jackson State (2-2, 0-1 SWAC) will face Bethune-Cookman (1-2, 0-0) on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers should be able to dominate on all levels against the Wildcats, who are rebuilding under first-year coach Raymond Woodie Jr. Bethune-Cookman's victory this season came against Savannah State, an NCAA Division II program. It has lost by lopsided scores to FBS members Memphis and Miami (Fla).

Woodie took over the program in February after a turbulent transition. The school fired Terry Sims in November after consecutive 2-9 seasons, reached an agreement in December with former NFL star Ed Reed to become coach then a month later decided not to ratify the contract after Reed made critical comments about the school.

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: Jackson State favored by 28.5.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football live score updates vs. Bethune-Cookman