Jackson State football score vs Southern: Live updates from Tigers vs Jaguars in SWAC game

Jackson State football looks to define themselves in this game. Which JSU team will show up against Southern? Or will it be the team that put a beat down on South Carolina State? Or the team that took three quarters to get going against Florida A&M?

JSU coach T.C. Taylor has to make sure his team comes out fast and ready to play. In its 28-10 defeat against Florida A&M, Jackson State special teams gave up 195 yards on kickoff and punt returns. Taylor said the team will have to work on that as the season goes on.

One of the questions surrounding Jackson State is who will be under center? JSU started the season with Jason Brown, who put up 356 yards and three touchdowns against South Carolina State in a 37-7 victory. Against Florida A&M, Brown threw for was 10-19 for 82 yards and no touchdowns.

JSU OVERWHELMED BY FAMU Jackson State football overwhelmed by FAMU. Here are three takeaways.

Taylor called on backup quarterback Zy McDonald, who came in and gave a spark to the offense. McDonald hit Rico Powers on a 66-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to give JSU hope and make the score 28-10.

Jackson State football vs. Southern game time today, TV and betting info

KICKOFF: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: Southern by 1.5

