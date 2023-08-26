Jackson State football score vs. South Carolina State: Updates from MEAC/SWAC challenge

Jackson State football has a new coach in T.C. Taylor and with that a new identity. Gone is Deion Sanders, who bolted to Colorado. The two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champs seek to get off to a fast start and exact a measure of revenge against South Carolina State when the teams meet in the MEAS/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (6:30 p.m., ABC) in Atlanta.

In the 2021 de facto black national championship game, SC State put pressure on the offensive and defensive lines of JSU and dominated them. On offense, Jackson State produced less than 200 total yards, rushing the ball 29 times for 19 yards. Shedeur Sanders was 16-of-36- for 175 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown.

Jackson State has won back-to-back SWAC championships and played in successive Cricket Celebration Bowls, losing to SC State 31-10, and North Carolina Central 41-34.

As JSU went undefeated through the regular season, its fans saw ESPN's "College GameDay" with fellow HBCU alum Stephen A. Smith as the guest picker, come to the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

With Taylor at the helm for JSU, look for a mirror matchup with SC State. The Air Rad offense of Deion Sanders will be replaced with an up-tempo offense with an emphasis of a power running game. The quarterback replacing Shedeur Sanders will be announced at game time, said Taylor, who is looking for a quarterback that will not turn the ball over.

What time, TV channel is the Jackson State-South Carolina State game?

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ABC

Jackson State score vs. South Carolina State: Live updates

